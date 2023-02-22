Voice of the People: Tax for mental health will save lives

I will be voting YES for this quarter percent sales tax on April 4 because mental health matters. I am an advocate for mental health. I do a yearly walk in the month of September for mental health and suicide awareness.

I live with depression and anxiety. I have been fortunate enough to have been able to get access to mental health care when I needed it most. Unfortunately, not everyone has had that same luck. Scarce resources have created long lists of people waiting in line to find a mental health resource of some sort in Kankakee County.

This will benefit law enforcement, veterans, sexual abuse survivors, domestic violence survivors and anyone living with any mental illness of some sort. A single penny for every $4 spent on fast food or a cup of coffee could be one step closer to providing additional lifesaving resources for the residents of Kankakee County.

This is not a tax that will tax you to death. But from my perspective, one that will rather save lives. Even potentially including those who oppose it now. I’m voting yes because this is personal for me. I have never voted in favor of a tax. This will be my first time. It’s time to put mental health on the forefront of Kankakee County.

We all have a chance on April 4 to say that mental health matters in Kankakee County by voting yes. Educating the public and making sure that voters are informed on the facts, rather than the misinformation being put out there will be the key to victory for mental health in Kankakee County on April 4.