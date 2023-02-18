WEBBER: Presidential pecularities and particularities

Monday is President’s Day, held on the third Monday in February as per the Holiday Bill enacted by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. In honor of President’s Day, here are a few useless tidbits of information that are amusing or astonishing.

Presidents’ Day falls somewhere near George Washington’s birthday, depending on what calendar is used. Washington was born on Feb. 11, 1731, according to the then-used Julian calendar. In 1752 the Gregorian calendar was adopted, which moved Washington’s birthday a year and eleven days to Feb. 22, 1732.

The holiday was enacted to honor Washington. Later, President Abraham Lincoln was included for recognition with Washington, perhaps the two greatest presidents in American history. That is unless you are a socialist-leaning historian, in which case your vote was pathetically for Franklin Roosevelt.

There have been 21 Republican presidents and 16Dems, including Biden. A case could be made there were 25 republican presidents should the four Whig party presidents be added. The Whig party eventually folded into the GOP.

Speaking of Whig presidents, of the four, only two were elected president, William Harrison and Zachary Taylor. Their duly elected Whig vice presidents, John Tyler and Millard Fillmore, assumed the presidency when Harrison and Taylor died.

Harrison was only in office a month when he died of pneumonia. It’s said the Whig party was buried with him. His vice president, John Tyler, became president.

Tyler was an unpopular president, making numerous blunders while trying to usurp power. (Sound familiar?) The Whig party expelled him while in office, dubbing him, “His Accidency.”

In 1842, Tyler faced impeachment, but only once since Nancy Pelosi was then only a junior in high school. The New York Times called Tyler “the most unpopular public man that had ever held any office in the United States” — in his obituary. Only time will tell if history repeats itself when Biden passes.

Lincoln was the first president to be photographed at his inauguration. His eventual assassin, John Wilkes Booth, can be seen in the photo.

John Adams was the only Federalist party president, and the abysmal Andrew Johnson was a War-Union Party president. Washington, who detested political parties, had no affiliation.

Many presidents served in the military, but only three reached the rank of general — Washington, Ulysses S. Grant and Dwight D. Eisenhower. The last three presidents, Obama, Trump and Biden had no military experience, partially explaining the messes in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Four presidents were assassinated while in office — Lincoln in 1865; James Garfield in 1881; William McKinley in 1901; (3 in 36 years!) and John Kennedy in 1963. Wonder what our country might have looked like had they served out their terms.

Four presidents died on the Fourth of July — James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Zachary Taylor. President Calvin Coolidge was born on the July 4.

President James Buchanan may have been the first gay President. A bachelor, he lived with Alabama Senator William King for 13 years. They regularly attended events together as a couple. President Andrew Jackson called them “Miss Nancy and Aunt Fancy.”

Astonishingly, James Garfield was ambidextrous and could write in Greek with one hand and in Latin with the other — at the same time. Charles Guiteau shot him because, in his mind, he was responsible for getting Garfield elected and should have gotten a position in the Garfield Administration.

Eleanor Roosevelt’s maiden name was Roosevelt; she was her husband Franklin’s distant cousin. Her uncle was President Theodore Roosevelt, a distant cousin to FDR. Incredibly, the socialist FDR was also related distantly to presidents Washington, both Adamses, Madison, Van Buren, both Harrisons, Taylor and Grant.

Gerald Ford’s given name was Leslie King. Named after his paternal father, an alcoholic wife abuser, he later took the name of his stepfather, Gerald Ford Sr. He’s the only person to have never been elected president or vice president, becoming president after Richard Nixon’s resignation.

The resignation of Nixon and subsequent appointment of Ford ushered us into the mistake that was the Carter Administration. I myself was gullible enough to vote for Carter, the last time I voted for a Democrat nationally.

Although never elected president, there was a candidate who received almost a million votes while sitting in prison. Socialist activist Eugene Debs was serving a 10-year sentence for sedition when he ran for president. Think about that — a million people voted for a Socialist sitting in prison.

By the way, Debs promised to pardon himself if elected.