Public mental health episodes aren't going way

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Kankakee County voters will soon get to decide how important mental health is in our community. There will be a referendum on the April 4 general election ballot for a quarter-cent sales tax to fund mental health services in the county.

If the referendum passes, the quarter-cent [.25 percent] sales tax will generate an estimated $3 million annually. Those tax dollars will be administered by a community health board that will be established by the Kankakee County Board.

On Feb. 5 in Aurora, police had to shoot a 21-year-old man who was having a mental health episode after an argument with his girlfriend. The man went outside and was threatening police with knives. The police tried de-escalation tactics but eventually had to shoot the man four times when he lunged at officers. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and he survived.

The family said they didn’t want to call the police and would’ve preferred to call anyone else, but the severe lack of mental health care resources left the family no other choice.

Luckily, no severe incidents like the one in Aurora have happened in Kankakee County, but it’s only a matter of time.

“We could have. We deal with it enough,” said Alan Swinford, Manteno Police Chief.

Swinford said his officers deal with people who have mental health episodes on a daily basis.

“No doubt about it,” he said. “Just based on statistics and the number of people we deal with. We transport people almost weekly on a documented type of situation. We are fortunate that we have not had to use lethal force on somebody. Honestly, it’s just a matter of time, just by statistics.

“You deal with them enough, eventually one is going to have a weapon. The mental health cases are so different than what we typically deal with because they don’t respond the way we predict or the way everybody else responds. So our tactics don’t line up well.”

The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is spreading the word for residents to vote “yes” for the sales tax, and it will advocate for mental health professionals to be put on the staff of every police department in the county. Those professionals could be on-call to assist police in those mental health incidents.

“That would be a huge step in the right direction,” Swinford said. “That’s what we need at the scene of these things, not police. We need to pull police away from these things as much as possible. We need people just like in any other circumstance, domestic violence, we need domestic violence experts there. We’re the jack of all trades, master of none. We just have to deal with too many different things to be masters of them. So if we can get an expert at the scene, we’re much less likely to use force.”

If the referendum passes, the sales tax rate in unincorporated Kankakee County would increase to 6.5%. That would still be lower than every surrounding county. The sales tax rates in neighboring counties are: 7.25% in Iroquois, 10% in Will, 9% in Grundy, 8.25% in Livingston, 7.25% in Ford, and 7% in Newton and Lake counties in Indiana.

Is one-quarter of a cent too much to ask for mental health? We say it is not.