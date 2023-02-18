JACKSON: Old guys can handle the truth

Post-Baby Boomer generations need to chill out. Or at least choose better battles. It should matter not if two people or more than 100 million people hear an old fat guy call another old fat guy fat. It’s a fact. There is no need to find a nicer way to say it or to expect any public apology.

Both old guys, with the emphasis on guys, know and can handle the truth. Old guys also know to keep this type of endearment between themselves. Old guys would never spout such truth to a female, even if baited by being asked to blame a fashion item for the appearance of undesired growth. Old doesn’t mean stupid. Being happy trumps being right.

Baby-Boomers represent 73 million post-World War II births from 1946-1964. We are direct descendants of the Greatest Generation (1901-1924) and the Silent Generation (1925-1945). We are literally a chip off the old block of our ancestors. We are a definitely different demographic than the subsequent generations, Gen-X (1965-1979), Millennials (1980-1994), Generation Z (1995-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025).

Without listing the plethora of factors that separate boomers from younger generations, it is worth pointing out that those born after the last great war have much thicker skin. Boomers grew up wearing shorts while sliding down a sun baked, stainless-steel slide, landing on their knees on a just as hot asphalt playground, picking the rocks out of our kneecaps while running back to the line to do it all over again.

We are not that sensitive. We don’t get our feelings hurt as easily. We grew up stuck on Band-Aid not stuck in our feelings. We loved Archie Bunker and George Jefferson and Don Rickles. We don’t believe in banning books. We were more than not the last player chosen. And our size often determined which position we took on the field and where we batted.

We didn’t expect a ribbon if we didn’t finish first. We really believe that “Sticks and stones may hurt my bones, but words will never hurt me.” Name-calling and verbal bullying merely fall to the ground like raindrops off the back of a duck.

At the conclusion of this year’s really great Super Bowl, Fox TV football analyst, former multiple Super Bowl champion quarterback and old fat guy Terry Bradshaw summoned the two-time champion Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid to the mic for an interview, saying, “Big guy. Lemme get the big guy in here. C’mon, waddle over here.”

Sure enough, without missing a beat, a smiling, on top of the world Andy Reid waddled up to the microphone. Bradshaw also offered the coach to “have a cheeseburger on us,” in reference to the coach’s own promise to have a cheeseburger if his team won a previous championship game.

That interaction was all it took for millions of social emotional warriors to jump on the band wagon to protect the 64-year-old coach’s feelings and demand that the network hold the 74 year-old analyst accountable. Viewers said Bradshaw’s words were disgusting, disgraceful and fat-shaming and that Bradshaw should be fired because he has become too uncomfortable to watch.

The silliness of it all. There are plenty of venues in society to find victims, real or imagined. But there was no victim on that stand. It was just two old, out-of-shape football guys speaking to each other in the vernacular of their generation. And neither of them needed any emotional security.

If younger, sensitive, caring generations are seriously looking for a cause, try protecting future Super Bowl viewers from the agony of watching halftime lip-syncing, costume-wearing garbage billed as entertainment. Where is the apology for that?

With little hope of that happening, as a Boomer, that 15-minute midgame break is just enough time to waddle to the bathroom, get another beer, a couple slices of pizza or take a nap.