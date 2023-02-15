Voice of the People: Education or indoctrination

The attempts of the far right ideologues to denigrate the process of education and engage in bigoted propaganda in its stead presents an existential danger to our democracy. Education is the process of exposing one to facts and a wide range of ideas, while promoting a logical analysis of those ideas in view of the facts.

Engaging in this process often results in experiencing a degree of discomfort and requires considerable discipline. If the goal is to make one comfortable, buy them an easy chair, don’t adulterate the process of education by promoting propaganda and self-serving positions.

Truth sets us free, lies imprison the mind and promotes division as well as often dangerous emotional outbursts that are contrary to human safety and dignity.

Thomas Jefferson, in a letter to a friend expressing his strong opposition to the intrusion of religion into government, expressed well how we should feel and act regarding this misuse of education: “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”