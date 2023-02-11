WEBBER: Billionaires and their philanthropy

As of this writing, the Powerball lottery is inching toward $1 billion again. Who knows, maybe you won it by the time you read this, in which case you probably won’t read this.

At risk of being Captain Obvious, a billion dollars is a lot of money to anyone. Well, except politicians. They don’t mess with paltry billions anymore; they’re spending trillions of dollars, albeit other people’s money.

To spend a billion in a year, you’d have to buy goods or services totaling $2,739,726 every day. Approximately $165,000 of that daily spend would go to the government in sales taxes. Spending just $5,000 dollars per day would take almost 548 years to spend a billion bucks.

Stacking a billion one-dollar bills would measure almost 68 miles high and weigh around 20,000 pounds. To save a billion dollars in a 40-year working life span would require a savings of $25 million a year.

Reviewing the world’s billionaire list for this commentary was fascinating to me, but not so much the wife. Does this expose a flaw in my soul?

Currently, France’s Bernard Arnault is the world’s richest person with $232 billion dollars. Arnault’s fortune comes from cosmetics, fashion and jewelry. Women may want to remember that the next time plunking down a couple grand for an ugly Louis Vuitton satchel. Arnault made an additional $5.4B … the DAY I started writing this, Feb. 3.

Next comes Elon Musk at $188B. The owner of Tesla and Twitter also made $5B the same day as Arnault. Consider, in one day, he made the same amount as it would take someone making $100,000 per year … for 50,000 years!

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos rounds out the top three with 131B, but he lost $5.2B on the Feb. 3. His ex-wife, McKenzie Scott, also lost $1.4B the same day. He’ll probably be hearing from her lawyer.

Families are plentiful in the billionaires list. It’s not a situation of one person being a billionaire, but multiple family members are billionaires, signifying the vastness of their companies’ profits.

There are seven different Walton family members (Walmart) in the billionaire’s club. How many more Waltons are “just” millionaires? This is mind-blowing.

There are four billionaire members of the Mars family — all women. I’ve contributed greatly to their wealth. Anytime I’m having a bad golf game, I reward myself with a Snickers. Suffice to say, I consume a lot of Snickers.

There are four billionaire Kristian family members one should know about. The next time stepping on a Lego, instead of taking the Lord’s name in vain, yell something like “darn those Kristians!”

When stopping for breakfast at Kristy Kreme, know that four Reinman family members are also gazillionaires from shoving donut holes in your pie hole. Then, while waiting in those long lines at Chick-fil-A for lunch, consider that the Cathy family, all three of them, are gazillionaires, too.

There are numerous billionaires who purchase a pro sports franchise. Like a boyhood dream, they get to run the teams, sit in the best seats and get us schmucks to pay for their lavish stadiums in tax schemes with their favorite-bought-politician.

I found a trucker on the list at number 591. Johnelle Hunt, co-founder of JB Hunt Transport. Jerry Moyes of Swift is number 1,918 on the list. They’re the only two billionaire truckers, indicating I might have toiled in the wrong industry.

Forbes reports the top 25 philanthropists in America are worth an estimated $1.1 trillion. Seventeen have signed The Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half their wealth to charity. So far, the 25 largest philanthropists have given away $169 billion.

Warren Buffet has given away $46.1B himself. McKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, has given away $8.6 billion to nearly a thousand organizations, and is said to be giving away her fortune faster than anyone.

The American-capitalism-hating-billionaire (oxymoronic phrase) George Soros has given to charity over $18 billion. He’s also given another $32B funding the Open Society Foundation, promoting worldwide authoritarianism, a form of government sponsoring stringent obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom. Perhaps America would be better off had the non-observant Jew been conscripted by the Nazis when Germany sacked Hungary.

In sharp contrast, Chuck Feeney, not on the list, deserves special mention. At one time, the 91-year-old Feeney was worth $8B as co-founder of Duty-Free Shoppers Group. He was also the founder of The Atlantic Philanthropies, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the world. The man has quietly given away almost his entire fortune and is worth less than $2 million today. Buffet said of Feeney, “… he’s a good hero to have.”