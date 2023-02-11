JACKSON: Why do we ask Congress to pass judgment on citizens

Did a standing member of Congress publicly diagnose a fellow elected member’s mental illness? Indeed, he did.

Mitt Romney, the junior senator from Utah was seen scolding George Santos, the vexed freshman representative from New York. When asked what was said during the brief confrontation at the conclusion of the State of the Union address, Sen. Romney did not bite his tongue, saying, “I don’t know the exact words I said. He shouldn’t have been there. Look. He’s a sick puppy.”

When pressed further, Romney added, “I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment.”

Although his professional background is in business, law and politics, Romney justified his mental assessment of Santos, saying, “Given the fact that he’s under ethics investigation he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet, instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room.”

It is not as if the majority of the American people, with the exception being those who voted for Santos and those he politically aligns with, didn’t already have a clue that something was mentally amiss with the congressman. We have been waiting for any legislative peer to confidentially confront him and his ability to effectively serve. It didn’t happen that way.

The partisan members of the House of Representatives refused to address the issue. It took a frustrated member of the Senate to lash out. Now what?

Even before Santos was sworn in to the office he was rightfully elected to serve, it was obvious that something wasn’t right with the guy. Certainly, those who are not trained, studied or professionally certified or those who may have stayed at a particular popular hotel the night before are not capable of evaluating mental competency. However, it doesn’t take a pomologist to recognize a nut.

While we wait and see what can and will happen to Santos’ congressional career, the bigger issue will be ignored. He is not the only standing member of Congress with very questionable mental capacity. Granted, mental ability is not a qualifier to be elected to federal office. Age, citizenship, residency and the ability to fool enough eligible people to risk their prized right is all it takes.

Maturity, integrity, morality, honesty, intelligence and education are not required to establish the guidelines to maintain a civil society. We don’t elect too many Eagle Scouts.

With the understanding and acceptance that mentally-challenged citizens are part of our legislative branch, why do we look for them to make reasonable laws that determine who should and should not have constitutional rights based on mental health? There lies the question, which is more dangerous, a nut in Congress or a nut with a gun? Yet, we are asking Congress to pass judgment on citizens.

In our never-ending call for gun control after every crazy person commits a crime using a weapon, we expect our public safety issues to be corrected by those who are least affected by such crimes. Congressional representatives don’t have to worry about the schools of their family being shot up, of ever being killed by rogue cops or being carjacked. Those are not a real concerns of lawmakers, and without concern, we cannot expect any real solution from them. But, we do.

Instead, we get politicized efforts to punish the overwhelming majority of sane citizens because of the actions of a few insane. It is no different than punishing society’s overachievers with excessive taxation to compensate for the lack of achievement of the majority. We continue to put the wrong people in charge of punishing the wrong people while expecting the right outcome. We should not hold such unreasonable expectations.