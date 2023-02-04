WEBBER: Buck shot from an old sot

Russian President Putin reportedly has terminal pancreatic cancer. According to the New York Post, Putin travels with oncologists and has been photographed with IV marks on his hand.

Therefore, a treacherous dictator waging a war in Ukraine that the rest of the world is financing in opposition to him, and who’s sitting on the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, might be dying soon.

So, what’s to keep a dying Putin from launching nuclear holocaust on his way out?

Speaking of Ukraine, how much money are we going to pour into this situation? Currently, we average squandering about $4.5 billion per month. Biden’s recent promise of 31 Abrams tanks will increase that number. Given all the above, wouldn’t a timeout be prudent?

Meanwhile, environmental and economic elitists (The EEE) recently met at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland. Their top priority was deliberating the environment.

Last May, to show their concern with the environment, the EEE flew 1,040 private jets into Davos, a number not expected to decline this year. Each jet averages emitting 7 metric carbon tons to attend … for the week. By comparison, your carbon footprint is approximately four tons … per year.

The Grand Poohbah of Environmental Gas Bags, Al Gore attended. In a rant described as unhinged, he shrieked about “rain bombs” and “boiling oceans.” You may recall, all of Gore’s predictions keep proving spectacularly wrong.

John Kerry was there too, bristling that some reporter who had the audacity to question his private jet usage.

Illinois Governor “Toilets” Pritzker attended, presumably flying via private jet to hobnob with fellow snobs. What the governor of a nearly bankrupt state needs to be doing at an economic conference is anybody’s guess.

The transportation industry is headed by another gas bag named Pete Buttigieg. Since taking office, Petey has flown on at least 18 private flights, courtesy of us taxpayers, despite his public advocacy of government action to curb carbon emissions.

Under Petey’s “watch” transportation issues the country has experienced include massive supply chain interruptions at ports, numerous flight cancellations, and a near rail strike. Petey, along with husband, took two months paternity leave during the port congestion disaster. Perhaps we should give him a Prius and send him packing.

Admittedly, private jet ownership makes me jealous. I’d love to travel that lavishly, not dealing with airports, parking, crowds, over-stuffed planes and sneezing people. But I’ll be damned if I’m going to stuff my 2XL backside into a Prius while elitist gas bags bloviate about what we need to be doing to save their planet.

A Joe Rogan podcast made a noteworthy observation the other day. Has anyone noticed there were never any perp walks on Jeffrey Epstein? Considering we’ve seen perp walks from lots of infamous scoundrels, why not Epstein? And, we still don’t know who killed him. Well, we have a good idea, but for the sake of our safety, we’ll leave that answer alone.

Nancy Pelosi did it again, conveniently selling 30,000 shares of Google in December, about a month before the Department of Justice announced an antitrust investigation against Google. The stock was down about 13% by the end of December, potentially saving her $400,000. That’s insider trading folks — she belongs in prison.

Global warming alarmists might want to spend time looking at possibly more critical matters. The Earth’s shifting magnetic poles, or the ground under us, both of which nobody can do anything about either, but might be of some concern.

The magnetic north pole has floated 600 miles toward Siberia and is picking up speed. (No, Russia isn’t stealing it.) At the same time, the magnetic field in the South Atlantic is weakening. If this continues, Earth will experience reverse polarity, which has happened 183 times in history. Flipping alters Earth’s magnetosphere, weakening our protection from cosmic rays and solar particles. As a reminder, getting smacked by an asteroid is how the dinosaurs became extinct. We’re 230,000 years overdue for it to happen again.

According to the U.S. Geological Society website, of the 181 active U.S. volcano’s, 18 are labeled highest threat. Most are between San Francisco, Calif., and Seattle, Wash.

However, we Midwesterners can’t feel overly smug California will one day fall in the ocean due to an earthquake. We live near the New Madrid Seismic Zone, the largest earthquake in the history of the contiguous states. Scientists believe the probability of it popping again at magnitude 7 or 8 is about 10% in the next 50 years.

Enjoy the rest of your day folks. Elitists everywhere are counting on your fear and compliance — it’s good for business.