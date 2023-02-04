MAREK: Is the SAFE-T Act safe?

As some of us know, Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed into law a bill passed by both houses of the Illinois General Assembly that would, among other things, drop the requirement of posting a cash bond while awaiting trial for many criminal offenses.

So, what is this SAFE-T Act that has so many people upset? Well, first of all, it has many facets besides cash bail, some of which have been long needed. One aspect requires all police officers to wear body cameras by 2025. This, as recent history has shown us with George Floyd, Rodney King, and most recently Tyre Nichols, has added protection for the arrestee, especially in cases of obvious abuse by police.

But it also gives another level of protection to the police officer who is forced to react to a violent situation and who later has been accused of abusive response.

Another part bans all police from using chokeholds at any time. We have certainly tired of seeing that maneuver of abuse and the result of death of a detainee on the news. Also. Any arrest for resisting a police officer must now cite a valid justification for the original stop and arrest.

There are many professionals who believe that the entire act was rushed though without proper consideration, and that there is much confusing and contradictory language in the bill. After all, Illinois will be the first state to totally eliminate cash bail under this bill.

While there are obviously contents of the bill that have been needed for years to regulate police behavior, I would like to concentrate on the no cash bail aspect. This bill was to take effect Jan. 1.

Contrary to popular belief, the purpose of cash bail is to ensure a charged defendant will show up in court and not necessarily to merely detain dangerous suspects. Some believe that retaining a defendant in jail will prevent additional crimes being committed.

While it may be true that there is recidivism by the releasee, more important is to consider an immediate threat to the general public. As has been shown in case after case, the released defendant figures out who fingered him and takes action. This is especially true when that figure will be the witness in court against the defendant sometime in the future at a trial. The gangs are notorious for this, and most witnesses are afraid to come forward.

The elimination of bail is where the Act proves quite controversial. Pretrial detention replaces cash bail and any need to consider flight risk or harm to others. The new Act sets multiple standards for detention. To justify this detention will fall on the prosecutor.

Before, all arrested people, regardless of the offense, were taken before a judge, and facts were laid out in order to determine if cash bail was a possibility and if so, what amount. Under the Act, unless the offense is detainable under 75 ILCS 5/ 110-6.1, the arrestee goes free after the booking. This means that those accused of misdemeanors, such as simple battery or theft, leave custody without ever seeing a judge.

The old law did allow a judge, after hearing the facts, to release the defendant on his own recognizance with no cash bail, but under certain conditions. Does the judge believe he will appear? Does his release put anyone at risk? Does the defendant clearly know the conditions of the bond? The judge had to consider these multiple factors when deciding on a cash bail or not.

The new Act becomes confusing because it imposes multiple layers of standards for a pretrial detention contained in three different sections of the Act. Furthermore the burden shifts to the prosecutor to prove a defendant is a threat to a particular person to deny a cash bond.

Clearly there are named offenses that would not allow a cash bail. However, a Class 4 felony that includes drug and property crimes can be eligible for release without the defendant ever seeing a judge. That release could include aggravated assault such as domestic violence where the husband is free to go home to his victim.

Since several states have been considering this no-cash bail, often on racial claims as well as the poorest defendants not being equally treated, there has been some research. One study comes from our own Loyola University in Chicago. There, several professors have set out to find if early released defendants have caused any more havoc to our communities.

Their conclusion is that pretrial release has had a minimal effect on the overall crime in a community. They studied 11 communities. In six, crime was down below the national average while it was up in four jurisdictions. This is then weighed in the increased costs of keeping these people restrained. The mighty dollar.

On Dec. 28, a Kankakee County Judge heard a petition to find parts of the Act unconstitutional. Our State’s Attorney, Jim Rowe, and 64 other Illinois state’s attorneys challenged the right of the legislature to eliminate case bail. It was in part a question of the right of one branch of the government to address something that was felt to be embedded in the judicial branch from time in memorial.

Judge Thomas Cunnington delivered his written opinion that day finding the Act, along with other reasons, violated the separation of powers, and that it was therefore unconstitutional. When a trial judge holds a law to be unconstitutional, an appeal directly to the Illinois Supreme Court is in order. The State of Illinois has filed such an appeal. Our Supreme Court paused the implementation of the law statewide until a final hearing in front of that court can take place.

The State has filed a 167-page appeals brief stating why the law is constitutional and should be allowed. The state’s attorneys have until Feb. 17 to reply, and there is a tentative date in March to hear oral arguments.

From the position of a longtime Illinois lawyer and citizen, I found the portion of the law dealing with cash bond to be poorly drafted and a potential danger to our citizens. I want a judge to consider who gets released. He should consider the offense, the plight of the defendant if detained, and what is best considering both.

Let the judge decide if the detainee has a decently clean prior record. Does he have a job? Is he supporting a family? And is he likely to skip town or threaten others as a result of the arrest?

By the way, I read Judge Cunnington’s ruling and am proud of the quality of our local judges and the fortitude to tell the legislature and Governor that they have acted improperly with regard to the bail issue.