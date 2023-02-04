JACKSON: Be careful for what you ask for

I saw the video. Several times. Saved it. Watched it again. Then I listened to an array of professionals dissect it and tell me what I had seen and how I should feel about it. This event was going to be another gamechanger, again. This time, they proclaimed, because of the horrific, indisputable evidence of a citizen dying as a result of police brutality was going to result in real reform.

They are wrong.

The more I watched the beating of the young Memphis man by five or six or more police officers, the less I was shocked. I was reminded of an old bit of advice, be careful what you ask for.

Remember the battle cry for more diversity and equality and inclusion that was supposed to make everything better? Recall the, “We need to see more people in positions of authority and influence that look like us,” that was going to usher in a new sense of trust, safety, opportunity, a sense of belonging and progress?

All we needed was more police officers, police chiefs, firemen, school administrators, teachers, bankers, Fortune 500 executives, political leaders that “look like us,” they said. The result would be a more educated, law-abiding, economic and cultural contributing, inclusive demographic. Decades and several governmental policies later and the advancement of Blacks to every level of influence and power in every sector, that projected change has been unrealized.

That false sense of safety and dignity or expectation of difference because of the “look like us, more diversity, less brutality” narrative could be seen and heard in the Memphis man’s eyes and voice as he was immediately yanked from car. Men who looked like him did not even ask first for proof of his license, registration and insurance.

Instead, he was pulled from his vehicle and handled like he was less than three-fifths of a human. A mad rabid dog would have received more dignity.

The man, while being pummeled by five much bigger, armed and dangerous people who looked like him, tried to tell them they were doing a bit more than necessary. It didn’t matter. Those five men who looked like him had been given the hard fought for, marched for, died for, voted for equal rights to beat him to death.

And how did those who look like him respond? They remained calm. They did not riot. They did not call for the firing of the police chief. They garnered national attention for as long as it could be milked. They promised justice this time. They are going to get a law named after the victim. The family will be compensated. Profiteers will profit. The not real outrage will subside. And the beat and beatings will go on.

The only difference in this Memphis murder and the daily murders of young Black men around this country is that these infamous five or six or more were in uniform. Remove the uniforms and they look like the countless acceptable, unaccountable murderers who never make national news.

The unimaginable suffering by the victim’s family and friends cannot be minimized. It is a pain no family should have to endure and deserves our sympathy and empathy. But, the disingenuous response by the public, including the country’s highest office is as cruel as the crime. It was wrong to turn this tragedy into a political agenda.

The selective acknowledgment of crimes by the executive branch is divisive. Vice President Kamala Harris’ appearance at the funeral and attempt at Black Southern dialect was reminiscent and just as insulting as Hillary Clinton’s, “I don’t feel noways tired” attempt to appeal to Southern Black voters.

As sad and tragic as this event is, it teaches us that when you earn equal rights, you have to accept that you may suffer equal wrongs. So, be careful what you ask for and march for.