Whose money is it anyway?

It’s perplexing how an elected official can claim that tax money belongs to him, well to his village. Isn’t it really the taxpayer’s money? Well, yes it is.

In a recent story in the Daily Journal, the village of Bradley doubled down on its plan to exit the intergovernmental agreement that a hotel tax collected within Kankakee County funds the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Bradley already tried an end run in 2019 to exit the agreement, but that move was called back when a court ruled its action was improper.

Hotel tax collected in Bradley annually pumps into the tourism agency budget some $500,000, which represents about 60% of local taxes going toward the agency. So Bradley’s decision to exit the CVB in 2024 isn’t a surprise.

Back to the estimated $500,000 generated from the hotel tax from hotels that have a Bradley zip code. Most of that tax comes from travelers and visitors to Kankakee County, doing business in the county or attending local events — many of which are in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Bradley. Those tax dollars wouldn’t exist without the creation of the CVB back in 1983.

But Bradley sees it differently from some warped perspective.

“Your actions are clear. In the time I have been on this board, this organization has received a significant amount of income from the village of Bradley and not spent one penny in the village of Bradley,” said Jamie Boyd, a local attorney who is the village of Bradley’s representative to the CVB at its recent board meeting. “The CVB uses Bradley’s funding but attempts to diminish the village of Bradley to the rest of the county and to the future of the county.”

The CVB promotes events throughout Kankakee County that attract people from outside greater Kankakee, and those people spend their hard-earned money at restaurants and other shops, many of which are in Bradley. So, tell us again how Bradley doesn’t receive one penny.

Bradley pulling out of the CVB could likely be the death knell for the organization, but that remains to be seen. Other funding mechanisms are likely to be explored.

But without a CVB to promote the region, the county could see less traffic and visitors to this area that provides recreation on the Kankakee River, the state park, golf courses, the ice arena, various events at Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee Community College, and the Merchant Street MusicFest to name a few.

Yes, we get it. Bradley wants ownership of taxpayer dollars. Instead of continuing to work with the CVB to have more say in how things are done or to promote events in Bradley, the village is crying foul. Bradley wants to be its own fiefdom, and it has convinced its board and now the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s board to go along with that premise.

Over the past decade we’ve applauded community leaders as they moved forward by promoting the region as a whole. Unfortunately, the “What’s in for me?” mantra has permeated the village of Bradley.