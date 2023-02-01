Voice of the People: Assault weapons ban

On Jan. 10 [Gov. J.B.] Pritzker signed legislation that bans not only what they call assault weapons but just about everything that shoots, high capacity magazines which is another useless law. These laws they pass only affects the law-abiding citizen — no one else.

Criminals do not care about the laws, or they would not be criminals. These laws only infringe on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear commonly-possessed firearms and magazines for defense of self and family and other lawful purposes. There are thousands of firearm laws on the books now. Why are they not enforced?

Gun laws do not work, they only make it harder on the law-abiding gun owner. Yet their answer is always to pass new laws, more laws that don’t work. Law-abiding gun owners follow the “laws,” and we are not the problem. This is a self-serving political stunt by the governor and his followers, all about control over the good guys. They do not seem to care what the bad guys are doing.

Tyranny comes to mind, which is exactly why our forefathers put the Second Amendment in the Constitution to keep the government in check. The Second Amendment is fundamentally about self defense, and the 14thAmendment is about not having our rights infringed on. This new bill makes the honest citizen into a felon overnight. It’s wrong.

We all would be a lot safer if the police had the resources they need to do their job, instead that has been taken away from them. That leaves the law-abiding citizen to fend for themselves if need be, and now that’s going to be against law the to defend yourself or family. The police can’t be everywhere. There should be greater consequences for non law-abiding citizens, not the law-abiding one. Make sense?

The AR style rifle is probably the most popular rifle in the country, and for some reason they are going after it and others because they are scary-looking and you can dress them up like Legos? I heard that somewhere it must make them more dangerous? I believe there are now 90 counties in the state who are not going to comply with this silliness. Thank you. They are showing support for our Second Amendment rights.

Our governor does not seem to feel the same and is now threatening these sheriff’s if they do not comply. Lawsuits have been filed against it, so hopefully it will be overturned. All of these people, including the governor raised their right hand and swore to uphold our constitution. They should not be able to alter things to suit themselves and their agendas. Thought they worked for us?

Bottom line is they want us unarmed. They won’t come out and say it, but that’s their goal. They continue to make all these gun laws and pretty soon you will need some kind of permit to clean it so you won’t be arrested. Gun laws have nothing to do with our safety — it’s all about control. It will change nothing. The criminals will still have their guns [stolen] and do what they do, while the good guys get punished.

There are over 2.5 million legal gun owners in Illinois. Guns are not the problem. It’s a people problem, and they know it. We are the only country in the world I believe with a Constitution and a Bill of Rights. We should try and hang on to it. According to the FBI, in 2021 there were 11 people killed in Illinois with rifles. Eleven — how does that measure up to weekend shootings in Chicago?

“The beauty of the Second Amendment is you don’t need it until they try and take it” — Thomas Jefferson