MAREK: When will drugs stop ruling the world?

When I was in high school, having a beer along a country road was about as risky as one dared. Then as I went to college, the theme changed as more young people tried illegal marijuana.

Soon more bizarre drugs followed with LSD and the always scary heroin. But, with few exceptions, such abuse was done by a small minority of young people. Well, that has certainly changed.

While I have mixed emotions on the legalization of marijuana, I guess it isn’t all that much of a danger to the younger generations than alcohol. Both have problems with abuse, but overall, society can exist with some time taken off for getting that high feeling in the right place and time, perhaps reducing one’s stress.

But somewhere in the midst of this more liberal set of statements, the use of illicit drugs has taken over a huge part of our world. Now foreign nations, like China, have manufactured substances far more deadly than marijuana, or even cocaine and heroin. The new death drug is fentanyl.

In Seattle, where there was a record number of deaths of homeless people at 310, more than half were caused by fentanyl-related drugs. It could be understood that desperation can easily lead to drug use. While there were 18 homeless who died of a homicide, 35 by natural causes, 10 from suicide, and 10 from hypothermia, those numbers were far surpassed by the 160 drug-related deaths.

The deaths directly involving drugs were overwhelmingly attributed to the addition of fentanyl in the drugs that were being used. The Public Health Department distributed more than 10,000 kits of naloxone, a drug that can reverse opioid overdoses. In addition, they distributed 100,000 fentanyl test strips. While the tests are for fentanyl in one’s urine, it would seem that this merely tells one if his or her level of this deadly drug is reaching capacity, a bit late after it has already been introduced to the system.

But another scary statistic involves the people who are being killed by this drug in normal societal settings. Between 2019 and 2021, synthetic opioid fatalities led by fentanyl poisonings among U.S. children under age 14 increased faster than any other age group.

In those two years, toddler fentanyl deaths increased twice as fast in those two years for children between the ages of 1 and 4, while those between 5 and 14 years of age, saw deaths nearly quadrupled in that time period.

These deadly drugs can be taken accidentally at parties when the consumer thinks it is a safe pill for getting high while it is, in fact, laced with fentanyl. It can look like candy and is also easily mixed with drugs like cocaine.

Two milligrams of fentanyl, which is the size of a mosquito, is more than enough to kill an adult. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 100,000 people died of a drug overdose in that two-year period and that more than 65,000 of those deaths were linked to fentanyl.

There is no doubt that the children and young adults of this decade are subject to far more social pressures than their parents were, but if the “cures” for these pressures are drugs, then the distribution of these fatal substances has to be stopped. Just as important are parental and educational training at home and in schools.

But whether the introduction of these drugs comes from China, Mexico, or wherever, it is incumbent that the world come to grips with this pandemic caused by humans rather than mother nature. Despite a record number of seizures of some drugs, the cartels roil over the governments.

In Belgium and the Netherlands, for example, the drug violence has become unprecedented. The ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam have become the main gateways for Latin American cocaine cartels into the continent. In Belgium, the justice minister is forced to live in a safe house, out of the reach of the drug gangs. In the Netherlands where killings have reached more prominent people in the government, an heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, was forced to leave her university and return home due to threats from the drug lords.

Belgium officials seized 110 tons of cocaine, up 23% from the year before, but there seems to be plenty of the illegal substances still available. Antwerp has suffered grenade attacks, fires, and bombings in the past three years directly linked to drug gangs carving up the cocaine market.

So one can wonder if the cocaine market in Europe will soon have the “benefits” of Chinese fentanyl to add to their problems. Money gives strength, and money and jealously drive these gangs to violence. On the one hand, the product kills our youth and on the other, the profits lead to killing of our population who try to enforce laws against those drugs.

The answer in some ways is so simple. Cut out the need for the product. If our people didn’t buy these drugs, the suppliers would have no market. Laws banning the importation and sale may help, but like the age of Prohibition, the desire for the product led to Capone becoming the force. Making alcohol and even marijuana legal reduces the importation or illegal sales, but with risk in its abuse. With fentanyl, any use can be abuse. Education first and enforcement right behind, the only solution to a terrible problem. So, parents do your part, and Congress, do yours as well. Fund our enforcement groups and don’t defund the FBI for raiding a non-compliant ex-President.