JACKSON: Riding the national security rollercoaster

When one person does something afoul of civilized guidelines, it is a reflection of that individual’s character. We surmise that something must be wrong with the person and the typical response is to hold that person to that highest standard of accountability and sometimes ridicule.

However, if an arbitrary number of people commit similar or identical infractions, the focus is directed to a system error and less about human frailty.

If one kid fails a class due to lack of effort of ability, we blame the kid. If a number of students fail that same class for various reasons, we tend to scrutinize the instructor, the manner of instruction, the subject matter. One nut case exacts harm on a group of people, the individual is the problem. A few copycats do the same and we have societal issue.

Not too long ago, the discovery of a former member of the executive branch of government possessing classified information on his private property sent our national security on high alert. Rampant speculation of potential ill-intent made deadly headlines. What if that information was to aid our enemies? What if it was used for financial gain? What if? The worst-case scenarios were endless.

Even after the documents were recovered, there was still a question of what to do about it. After all, we were led to believe, this hadn’t happened before. No former president or vice-president had ever left office with unauthorized documents.

Now, within a matter of weeks, we have learned that the two most recent vice-presidents were found to have kept classified documents on their personal property. And just that quick, it is not so much of a question of personal character but a breakdown in the system of securing classified government information.

Upon revelation that former President Donald Trump had unauthorized documents at his Florida residence since leaving office, a well-publicized investigation commenced. Top priority was given to searching his property and determining what accountability he would face.

That went on for nearly a year until it was reported that unauthorized classified documents that were last in possession of then Vice-President Biden were found at the private home of now current President Joe Biden. The most perfect and timely “ah ha” moment was short lived when similar status documents were found at the home of another vice president, Mike Pence.

The sentiment swung from what type of person is Trump, to there must be something wrong with how departing executive administrators vacate their offices. Certainly, there can’t be character flaws in the last three of four men from both political parties to occupy the country’s top two offices.

We have ridden the national security rollercoaster from pondering the risk of crucial, damaging information reaching the hands of our fiercest adversaries to re-evaluating who should pack the belongings of departing members.

Further clouding the public’s understanding of these incidents is the lack of clarity of what constitutes classified information. We saw images of paperwork with bold red font, either “Top Secret” or “Classified,” leaving us to ponder if our nuclear secrets had been compromised or heaven forbid, the Russians had been given access to an unredacted Warren Commission Report of the President John F. Kennedy assassination.

The term classified has been tossed about too generously. The government determines what classified means and who should have access to it. Members of the executive, legislative and judicial branches do not have to have security clearances. All members of their respective staffs are required. Something to think about, four-star generals have top secret clearances. A pathological lying elected congressman from New York does not.

What we have is a failure to differentiate. It should matter what the status is of the information still in possession of former officeholders, and not who the officer holder was. Three men with information deemed vital to our security is not alarming. Men can keep secrets.

Now, if the current vice president is found with such information after leaving office, she’ll be held to a different standard.