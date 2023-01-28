Editorial: It's OK to throw your hat into the ring

Daily Journal Editorial Board

For the first time in 25 years there will not be any contested races in Kankakee County in the Feb. 28 primary election. What does that tell us about local politics?

There could be a variety of reasons for the apathy. Some residents might be fed up with local politics and do not want to delve into the political arena, while others might believe that the local parties — Democrat, Republican and Libertarian — have already chosen the person they want to represent the party in a particular race.

In Illinois, voters must declare his or her party when voting in a primary, so turnout is always much lower than for a general election.

The lack of political candidates at the local level has been a trend for the past couple of elections. In the Nov, 8 general election, there were only six contested races in the 28 County Board district seats. In the June 28 primary, there were only three contested county board races on the Republican ticket, and there were none on the Democratic ticket.

In the Nov. 8 general election there weren’t contested races for the offices of county clerk, county treasurer and county sheriff. None of those offices had primary races in the June 28 election.

Kankakee County Democratic Party Chairman Dondi Maricle told Daily Journal reporter Jeff Bonty that it has become harder and harder to get candidates to run for office.

“This appears to be the case not only here in Kankakee County, but also other counties, cities and towns all over the state of Illinois,” she said.

Maricle thought one reason might be the increasing demand on people’s time. Other reasons are the dearth of support and resources for local candidates and the lack of confidence in politics around the world.

Nick Africano, chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Party, said the negative nature campaigns taken at the national level have begun to seep into local races.

People don’t want to subject themselves to that type of abuse. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter contribute to the negativity of local issues. Those posts are mainly based on falsehoods or conspiracy theories.

It’s easier to hide behind a keyboard and criticize local government officials than actually getting involved in the political process to make your community better. One way to do that would be to run for political office, but many have decided to sit on the sidelines and complain.

For the upcoming April 4 general election, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said the only contested races are for the 6th and 7th wards for the Kankakee City Council, Kankakee School Board and one spot on the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Now, not only is it important to vote, but it’s also imperative in order to effect change the county needs more residents to step up and run for political office. It’s an old adage, but it’s OK to throw your hat into the ring.