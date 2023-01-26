HAAS: Welcoming the new 79th district

Last week we welcomed the start of the 103rd General Assembly in the legislature. This is a new beginning and a fresh start to what I expect to be a great new term serving as the representative for the 79th District.

I started the term off with my main priority: listening to constituents. Hearing directly from residents in the district on their biggest concerns in the community and what they’d like to see happen in Springfield. This is how I’ve started every term of my service.

This New Bill Roundtable event serves as a forum for local residents to voice their input on ideas for legislation — changes that would make our community and the State of Illinois better. This is always a beneficial opportunity for productive conversation and feedback, which is why I have held this event consistently throughout my tenure. I am the voice of our community in Springfield, which makes connecting with area residents essential to doing my job. This year’s event was exceptional, and I thank each and every person who took the time to show up and have meaningful conversations.

Legislation I intend to file this year will take that input into account. But this is not a one-and-done event. It’s an ongoing conversation. Hearing from constituents throughout the legislative session remains an essential part of the legislative process. This is now more important than ever as I welcome new communities into the 79th District.

In the new 79th District, I now have the pleasure of representing portions of Kankakee County, a small portion of Grundy County, including South Wilmington and Braidwood, portions of Will County, including Crete, Richton Park, University Park, Park Forest and Monee to name a few. If you are looking for the exact district map, you can find it as well as the latest updates from me at RepHaas.com.

As we begin the legislative process in our state capitol, I am looking forward to meeting “new to me” constituents and representing each family, business and priority we collectively have in Springfield. As we move through session, I hope that you contact me to express your views — both in support and opposition.

It’s important to continue these open lines of communication so that we have the best outcome for our community and the future of Illinois.