Commentary: My sincere thanks …

“Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service … You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by LOVE.” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

I’m still lost for words. Nevertheless, very elated to express my sincere thanks on such an important and momentous occasion in my life to receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award on Monday, Jan. 16, from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation in Kankakee County. The acknowledgments through flowers, cards, visits, emails, phone calls and texts … I say thank you!

It’s a HUGE honor for me to have received the award. I am deeply honored for this recognition of my passion and service to people. The award was elegantly presented, yet every drop in the ocean counts. I share the award with all the people that give generously and unconditionally, work while others aren’t looking, have a passion for people, and those who are humble.

I am grateful to God for His guidance and love. My gratitude to EVERYONE who has been a part of my life and this journey. With advice, direction and even correction, my dearest mother, I pray she is smiling from heaven. Viester Wells, June Hoekstra, Christine Huffman, Leola Copeland, Martha King, Maybell Randle-Brown, Cathy Boicken, Judge J. Imani Drew, the late Willa White and Judge Mary K. O’Brien, I’ve watched you all carefully with dignity and respect for your integrity. I’m so blessed that our paths have crossed.

Lastly, the late Mrs. Jean Alice Small whose love for me was more than a work relationship, it was a lifetime, full of so many great memories.

With great appreciation to Dr. Patricia Polk and the entire Board of Directors for choosing me for the Lifetime award; Phil Angelo for a beautifully written article, and Tiffany Blanchette, photographer.

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shall always be with me because, “Somewhere along the way we must learn that there is nothing greater than to do something for others.”