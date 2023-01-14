WEBBER: When will the swamp really be drained

Alan WebberLocal columnist

In a classic case of, “I don’t think that means what you think it means,” I give you, “Drain the Swamp.”

Obviously, there is the literal phrase, meaning to physically drain an actual swamp, but that’s not how most of us think of that term these days. When used now, it generally references driving scum politicians and the bloated bureaucracy out of Washington D.C. One can only dream.

The phrase referring to politicians was first used by Victor Berger in his book “Broadsides,” but this socialist nutjob used the term for changing our capitalist system. He immigrated to America from Austria and became a member of the House of Representatives from Wisconsin in 1910. Perhaps he ought to have stayed in Austria with his monarch, where evidently, he thought socialism was so damn good.

In 1983 Ronald Reagan dusted off the term, turned it around on Berger, using it to refer to getting rid of the bureaucracy in the federal government in his Grace Commission Report. Only Reagan, an extreme capitalist, could beat you with your own material.

Our self-proclaimed monarch, Nancy Pelosi, used it in her 2006 speaker coronation. She announced the “100-hour plan,” copying off Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America.” In it she lobbed spending programs and liberal notions at anything that moved before George W. Bush could give his State of the Union Address.

The term took off when Donald Trump unleashed it, repeating it like a Hindu mantra. This term explained his idea for fixing perceived problems in the federal government. It sounded so right for the time.

Much to my surprise, not only did Trump not get the job done, due to unlawful, immoral, un-American treasonous tactics by congressional Democrats, RINO’s, government bureaucrats, the FBI, the CIA, the DOJ and the mainstream media — the very definition of what Trump called the swamp — waging holy jihad against him. Shock and awe had nothing on this jihad. I still marvel that someone in that group never had him assassinated.

Readers of this column know I’m a Trump defender. I’m on record stating my support of everything he tried to do, but I’ve also said I don’t want to see him run for president in 2024. His ego is too large, and his days too great.

Something about him has been troubling me since he left the office and might be another reason I don’t want to see him run again in 2024. That would be his silence about the Swamp since he left office.

One would have to suppose that while president, he saw who the Swamp monsters were and how they haven’t acted in the best interests of America. He was privy to people, places and things we, the Great Unwashed, would never have been able to learn in a thousand years. He should have seen where at least a few of the “bodies are buried,” and how they got there.

So, here’s the rub — might he have, at least, since informed us — what documents did they take back from him during the absurd raid on Mar-a-Lago; who was behind the Kennedy assassination and the falsehoods of the Warren Report; where are the bodies and intelligence from Roswell and what is known about UFO’s; what is really going on between the government and Edward Snowden; or congressional insider trading; and other things of that nature.

There are literally hundreds of events our government has kept us in the dark about that Trump surely came to know. Certainly, he didn’t just sit there and tweet nasty messages all day. Somebody in his administration had to find out something and reported it to him. Yet, we don’t know any more about the Swamp he wanted drained than we did the day Trump was elected.

Additionally, he didn’t “out” anybody, just defended his cohorts. The people he called names while running for office, and then getting the office, have largely been left alone since his departure. Surely with his position, wealth and intelligence, he could at least tell us more of the corruption of people like Pelosi or Hillary Clinton. Perhaps he could have explained the Bill Clinton, Mitch McConnell, Eric Swalwell or Dianne Feinstein connections to China and what that might have cost this country, who killed Jeffery Epstein, or Hunter and Joe Biden’s financial connections to both China and Ukraine.

Yet, all this and more goes unexplained. President Trump, you’ve never shut your mouth before, why now?