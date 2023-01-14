Voice of the People: Self interest over service

The House of Representatives, at least for the next two years, will be a non-functional body. This sad and dangerous condition will be the result of a contemporary version of Goethe’s Faust, Kevin McCarthy’s obsession for becoming Speaker of the House. In reality he is far worse than the character Faust. Faust sold his soul to the devil for knowledge. McCarthy sold his soul for, under present circumstances, a meaningless position just to satisfy his inflated ego. McCarthy will be nothing more than the Charlie McCarthy for dangerous, anti-democratic far-right extremists in Congress pulling his strings.

Those unprincipled extremists present an existential threat to our democracy and to the very survival of life on the planet with their denial of climate change. They wish to destroy voting rights and act to deny election results (except their own) when those results are not to their liking. These extremists could cause an economic disaster not only for our country but for the entire world.

These are the people to whom McCarthy will answer, not the citizens of our country. Plutocracy, bigotry and environmental degradation will be the order of the day. The present majority in the House of Representatives have no concern for the myriad of problems facing our country. They couldn’t care less