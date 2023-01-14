JACKSON: New gun law gives false sense of security

And just like that, residents of Illinois are safer. Illinois is the ninth state to enact legislation banning assault weapons. All it took was for Gov. J.B Pritzker to sign into law a new assault weapons ban and to proclaim that we are now at less risk of being killed by gun violence.

The governor declared, “For the past four years, my administration and my colleagues in the State Capitol have been battling the powerful forces of the NRA to enshrine the strongest and most effective gun violence legislation that we possibly can. I couldn’t be prouder to say that we got it done. And we will keep fighting, bill by bill, vote by vote, and protest by protest to ensure that future generations only hear about massacres like Highland Park, Sandy Hook, Uvalde in their textbooks.”

The governor was joined by other state legislators touting the life-saving measure that only a fool would believe that this act will actually save lives.

Per year, Illinois averages nearly 1,400 deaths by gun. Roughly 60 percent by homicide and nearly 40 by suicide. Less than two percent of gun deaths are attributable to law enforcement shootings or accidental. How many lives of Illinois residents specifically will this new political grandstanding gesture save? Will it reduce the nearly 550 annual gun suicides? Of the state’s almost 800 homicides per year, this law will prevent how many?

The Protect Illinois Communities Act immediately bans the sale and distribution of a very extensive list of weapons and accessories, primarily the type of weapons that law-abiding gun enthusiasts buy, sell, collect and use. Certainly, those types can be acquired legally and illegally by a minuscule number of citizens with ill-intent. No law is going to prevent any person with the intent to harm another from succeeding.

What this law does is punish the majority of citizens, an industry and a national organization that follow the law from exercising their right and passion. The state’s continued increase in gun violence is not a result of high-powered gun toting citizens gone rogue. Chicago’s daily murders are not being committed by FOID complying, gun registering, gun owners.

To invoke the events of some of the most sensationalized national mass murders to justify this new law was pure politics and shameful. Mass murders are also accomplished by bad people using automobiles, knives, arson, bombs, poison and drugs.

Just reading some of the statements from state representatives who supported this law, makes newly-elected New York U.S. Rep. George Santos sound like a candidate for sainthood. State House Speaker Emanuel Welch, “… The promise to remove these weapons of war from our parks, our schools, our movie theaters, churches, and communities throughout Illinois will remain one of my proudest achievements as Speaker of the House.”

State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia: “The Protect Illinois Communities Act will undoubtedly save many lives and lead to safer streets, schools, communities at large.”

Former U.S. Gabrielle Giffords, of Arizona and a survivor of gun violence supported the new law, saying, “Our communities deserve safety and security. I applaud Illinois leaders Representative Bob Morgan, Speaker Chris Welch, President Don Harmon, and Governor J.B. Pritzker for having the courage to act to remove these weapons of war from our streets.”

Contrary to all the political chest-pounding and back-patting, this act does nothing to protect anyone from the functional idiot who wants to harm anyone. Banning the sale or ownership of these type of weapons will do nothing to stop any 15 year-old from getting his or her weapon of choice in a matter of hours.

Coincidently, gun manufacturers may still produce the banned weapons in Illinois but may sell only to buyers from other states. Kinda like dry counties that allow the making of alcohol but disallow the sale of it in the county.

This latest gun law merely gives believers a false sense of security while punishing the millions of citizens who obey the law.