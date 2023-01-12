MAREK: Why is the Colorado River going dry?

I first discovered true Colorado with a group of guys who wanted to ski real skiing, and not just Wisconsin or Michigan hills. Our favorite eye doctor had a condo in a place called Winter Park, Colo., and with that condo and two others nearby that we rented, eight of us found out what skiing in the Rocky Mountains was like.

I was hooked. Many of the guys went back almost every year. We tried other mountains as well, including Aspen, Vail and several others. In the late 1980s, the skiing business, along with many American businesses, took a big hit. It was time to enter the ownership market, and we bought a condo in Winter Park for $51,000.

I was such a chicken that we split that ridiculously low price three ways. With that condo, my family started to ski the West every winter.

Not far up the road from Winter Park is Rocky Mountain National Park, a beautiful wilderness with trails, streams, waterfalls and animals everywhere. It was an unusual trip during which we didn’t see deer, elk and moose. We didn’t cross any bears and that was just as well.

I later learned that a rather narrow river that ran through the park was the actual start of the Colorado River. I was to learn that it flowed south through the Grand Canyon and part of it ran to the Sea of Cortez, another name for the Gulf of Mexico. Other parts went further west. As the years went by, I learned about the diversion West, and that there was a growing the need for more and more water.

I have recently read more of the mounting problems with the river and that it is running dry. How can that happen? It is fed by the melting of mammoth snows in the Rockies. Sure, once in a while that snowfall is less, but overall Colorado gets a lot of snow. So where is the problem?

I then learned that California uses more of the water from the Colorado River than any other state. There were a series of compacts drawn up more than a century ago among these various states known as “Law of the River.” According to those laws, California has senior water rights, meaning that major population centers in Arizona and Nevada could be totally cut off before the vast irrigated farmlands of Southern California were.

Due to recent droughts over the past two decades, states have been overtaxing the Colorado River, and now it is recognized as a crisis. Water levels have dropped everywhere, especially at Lake Mead and Lake Powell. They are so low that there is risk of reaching a level known as “dead pool” where the water level is so low that the water would stop flowing downstream. This could mean millions have no drinking water, and entire regions of farmland would run dry.

The Colorado River has a very special meaning to me and my family. My father had been in the Baja region of Mexico when he developed a medical condition that was to take his life in a matter of a few weeks. Since he so loved Baja and the neighboring Sea of Cortez, we later went back again and scattered his ashes where he had caught his last Wahoo.

Twenty years later, my mother was critically ill and called me to her side. She then told me, “We don’t go to Baja any more. When I die, just put me in the water and somewhere I will find him.” So my mother.

In the winter of 2002, my family gathered in Winter Park for some skiing and for a special trip into Rocky Mountain National Park. My sister had discovered a narrow pedestrian bridge over the slender Colorado River. We gathered on that bridge, spoke some final words, sang a song, and then her only grandson carefully ventured onto the frozen river. He found a small hole in the ice, and slipped her ashes into the river.

We will always believe that the portion of the waters of the Colorado diverted to the Sea of Cortez and she found her husband.

Over the years, I have visited that bridge that had become known in my family as “Mom’s Bridge.” It is a sacred place for us as is the entire river. The Department of Interior has been considering necessary water usage cuts if the states cannot come to an agreement on their own. A final decision may come this summer.

Unfortunately, either way, the citizens of all those states will have to make drastic cuts in usage. This could well include lawns, golf courses, swimming pools as well as irrigation for the farmers. Housing may need to become even denser and more water efficient. More than half of the Colorado water currently irrigates crops then fed to animals. Some of those crops may well have to go. Watch out for the price of a T-bone or slab of bacon.

So our beloved Colorado River is in grave danger from its start in Colorado to its end use in California. Like other issues of climate change, there are those who believe that this is a natural cycle of the world weather.

While it is not going to affect my life here in the Midwest, it can certainly change the lives of all those who rely on those Colorado snows to survive. It is certainly time for the Feds to get involved if these states cannot handle their own problems.