Voice of the People: A love letter

Our hearts are so full, it is difficult to know where to begin.

To the Daily Journal we are so grateful for all the wonderful articles and pictures they have published during and since our closing.

To the Kankakee Development Corp. and the Kankakee [City] Council for all their kind words and thoughtful gifts for our closing.

To our staff who constantly went the extra mile with all the work that had to be done to close a store after all these years, and taking care of the owners who had somehow grown old during that time.

To our faithful customers, the churches and individuals who, for three generations, have patronized our store and enabled us to stay in business for 45 years. We miss all of you so much: the hugs, the laughs, the stories and the tears.

Most of all our undying love and gratitude to our dear Lord and Lady to whom the store was entrusted and consecrated from the beginning.

We love you and you will always be in our prayers.