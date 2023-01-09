COMMENTARY: Abolish the last vestige of feudal government in Illinois

By John Bambenek

It is no secret that Illinois leads the nation in sky-high property taxes. One of the largest driving factors is the huge number of local government bodies in Illinois, each with property tax authority that is largely unchecked in any meaningful way.

Legislators often run on the promise of property tax relief, yet few discuss whether these units are truly necessary and take any reasonable steps to consolidate duplicative bodies … or remove completely irrelevant and superfluous ones.

As of 2017, Illinois has almost 7,000 units of government. California, which has over three times the population, makes due only with a little more than 4,000. In per capita terms, California has 11 governmental units per 100,000 population, Illinois has almost 60.

One of the standouts of a unit of government operating unchecked and below the radar, yet driving up the score on property taxes, is township government. Township government is usually two units of government in one … a township and a road district.

Election is somewhat a misnomer here … it’s the only government in Illinois that does not have a primary election but has a partisan caucus. The result of this less-than-democratic process is that elected offices are often passed from parent to child like a feudal title of nobility.

This is not where the feudal analogy ends. These units of government often have no websites nor any internet presence. If you want to know when these units meet, you quite literally need to look at the front door of their office every day to see if they post a meeting agenda.

Township government has two major functions, to provide general and special assistance to the indigent and maintenance of township roads. Once you get out of the Chicagoland area, few townships provide any assistance (and in fairness, usually no one even asks). What this means is that the elected officials get salaries for minimal work.

Almost all government in Illinois needs to produce annual audited financial statements. Many townships only need to produce audits every fourth year. In theory, the Freedom of Information Act applies to townships, in practice, since it is difficult to find them online and few produce contact information, getting information is difficult.

One would think that getting essentially free money in an unaccountable post often handed down by one’s parent would encourage such officials to lay low. What often happens is the opposite. As one lawyer joked with me recently, the difference between a township official and God is that the township official gets a pickup truck paid for by the taxpayers.

As an example of how out of control townships can get, one need look no further than Mahomet Township. A local resident discovered that the township road commissioner was ordering culverts with township funds and having them delivered to his personal culvert business (that was undisclosed on his statement of economic interests) and not the township. This led to an ongoing investigation by the sheriff and now Illinois State Police.

What this resident got for his efforts was an order of protection filed against him for filing the FOIA request by the commissioner’s wife, an employee of the road district because of course she is.

Ironically, this same resident was physically assaulted by the road commissioner a decade earlier, making the order or protection that much more ironic. The township supervisor and clerk, acting as meat shields for the road commissioner, added fuel to the fire by filing a civil conspiracy lawsuit against a handful of residents for filing FOIA requests and daring to criticize the performance of their official duties.

You’ve heard of the divine right of kings, but you may have missed the divine right of township officials.

Township government is superfluous, provides no public value, and is unmitigatedly and inherently corrupt. They should be abolished statewide and what minimal functions they do perform are transferred to counties and municipalities.