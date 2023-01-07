WEBBER: 1.7 reasons for overturning the government

In 1845, French historian, Alexis de Tocqueville stated, “All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war is the surest and shortest means to accomplish it.”

Question: How do you get over five-hundred reprobates to stand and applaud in unison?

Answer: Stuff additional billions of taxpayer dollars into America’s voracious war, special interests,and money laundering machines.

Just before Christmas Nancy Pelosi trotted Volodymyr Zelensky in front of the House of Representatives, with the Senate as guests, for a pep rally so Zelensky could demand more money.

The Old Battleax held the rally to stir Congress into supplying Ukraine with more money to smite Russia. We must poke the Great Red Menace, regardless of the fact said Great Red Menace is sitting on the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, threatening Armageddon.

The rally was Pelosi’s way of keeping us from knowing what was really going on. While we collectively beat our chests, give vulgar hand gestures to Putin, and good-naturedly backslap Zelensky, Pelosi was sticking her bony little hand in all our pockets.

Zelensky is merely a pawn for Nancy’s last great hurrah of passing yet another absurdly astronomical Democratic spending bill — 4,155 pages — that nobody read before passing it.

Congress has stuck us with a $1.7 trillion tab. As Ronald Reagan said, “We could say the government spends like drunken sailors, but that would be unfair to drunken sailors, because the sailors are spending their own money.” The Senate passed the bill then rushed it over for Nancy’s pep rally so they could go home for Christmas.

It’s not just Democrat spending either. Eighteen Republican senators, including China’s Mitch McConnell, voted in favor of the spending bill. The rally must have done the trick as the House passed the spending monstrosity the next day. Nine Republicans House members voted for the bill, including our own turncoat, Adam Kinzinger.

We, the Great Unwashed will fork over another $45 billion during a recession for Zelensky to spend as he sees fit, with no idea of what he’s doing with all that dough. This brings the total given to Ukraine over $110 billion.

Another $2.6 billion – yes billion – will be spent to fund the ridiculous J6 legal efforts. This will include further support of prosecutions, which probably means a war chest to chase Trump into hell. They should call it the “Nancy’s Petty Revenge Act.”

Pelosi stuck another provision in the budget to direct the Capitol Police to extend security for former House speakers for a year after they leave office. No word on what that will cost us schmucks, although the Capitol Police budget is being increased by $132 million.

Congress is also going to bestow the corrupt FBI more of our money to curb all that domestic terrorism and extremist violence they envision we see. (But nothing for the crime on the street stuff we see every night on the news.) In a sane world, its budget would be slashed to zero until the sewage emanating from the Swamp has been drained out of the Hoover and Quantico buildings.

Other boondoggles include:

• $3 million to a Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx

• $3.6 million for a hiking trail named after Michelle Obama.

• $200 million to promote gender programs — in Pakistan.

• $8.16 million for various LGBTQ programs.

And the most ironic, or moronic, preposterous item of all — $410 million of taxpayer money to reimburse Middle Eastern countries for border security. Our southern border hemorrhages illegal immigrants overwhelming systems we can no longer afford, and drugs that are killing our youth in record numbers; yet, elected officials are sending our money for borders to other countries.

In 2015 U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert introduced a bill that would call for “No taxation without representation.” It was submitted to the House Ways and Means Committee, where it has languished ever since.

Congress is not representing us folks; they represent their interests only. Every year we hear of these massive spending programs of our money on items that do not represent our interests in the slightest. They spend money on ridiculous items that keep us fighting with each other while the big money — that can be laundered – leaves the country.

With the House overturning it’s thought things will change. That’s doubtful. One of the first things we need to insist they do is pass Gohmert’s bill, H.R.1813, so we can start suing or jailing these honorable morons spending our money on things not to the benefit of this country.

It’s time we got mad.