Mental health is worth more than a penny

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Undeniably, there’s a need for an increase in mental health services in Kankakee County. Several mental health advocates are doing something about it, but, like anything that’s good for a community, it can come at a cost.

A coalition of community health care advocates, spearheaded by Debra Baron, is asking for a .25% sales tax for the county that would generate an estimated $3 million annually to address mental health in Kankakee County. If the Kankakee County Board OKs the coalition’s request at its meeting on Tuesday, the referendum would be placed on the ballot in the April 4 consolidated election.

“This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional 25 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail,” said Baron, who is the director of Project Sun, an initiative of the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

Is that too much to pay so that loved ones, and any person in need, gets the help that’s needed? We think it’s not too much of an ask.

The county conducted a community needs assessment in July of 2022, and one of the critical needs was mental health. Based on the survey of 1,075 county residents, interviews and focus groups, three areas rose to the surface: youth supports, housing and mental health.

For mental health, 34% to 74% had negative impacts in the past 12 months, according to the survey. Also, 32% to 42% of the respondents were unaware of mental health resources in the county. Mental health was an area that was specifically called out as worsening because of the pandemic.

“I know it’s a difficult time, but really a penny on a $4 drink or beverage or burger, that’s really not gonna have a high impact on people’s budgets to put out a quarter of a cent, but yet it will have tremendous impact on our community,” Baron said.

The first step for the coalition is convincing the county board to approve the referendum to be put on the April 4 ballot. By giving the go ahead on the referendum, the board wouldn’t be advocating for the tax increase, but would be allowing county residents to decide. That’s the right thing to do — let the voters decide.

The coalition has an online petition at change.org to be signed by those who want to show support. As of Thursday, there were 546 signatures with a goal of at least 1,000.

The measure already has support from local officials in the health care field, law enforcement and volunteer organizations who advocate for veterans and those in need of mental health counseling. One of the barriers to extending mental health to those who need it, is a lack of funding.

The funds would be overseen by the county’s Community Mental Health Board, often referred to as the 708 board. The county board agreeing to let the voters decide can be the first of many positive steps.