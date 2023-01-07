JACKSON: This could be a fun year

How was your first week of the new year? The weather has been seasonably pleasant. Southwest Airlines has returned from its year-end shutdown. The Idaho mass murder suspect has been arrested.

It seemed like we were off to an uneventful start. That is until our government decided to make me feel like an uneducated, uninformed citizen. I don’t remember my score, but I know I passed my seventh and eighth grades civic exams. And 50-plus years later, I thought I recalled enough about the workings of our federal government. Wrong.

I still know the age and residential requirements to hold federal office. The president has to be at least 35 years old and born in this country and is limited to two four-year terms. A senator has to be at least 30 years old, a U.S. citizen and live in the state he or she serves for six-year terms as long as elected. A U.S. representative must be at least 25 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of his or her congressional district and serves two-year terms for as long as elected. Simple stuff.

When it comes to the role of the Speaker of the House, it has been typically a given that the majority party chooses the person second in line of succession to the presidency should the president and vice-president be unable to fulfill their duty. The primary role of the speaker is to maintain order, set agendas, oversee the selection of committee members, swear in new members, and determine which bills come before the full house.

The Speaker of the House is as close to a dictatorship as our representative form of government allows. An accurate description of the Speaker of the House, to paraphrase then Vice President Joe Biden, “This is a big ‘expletive’ deal.” The widely accepted notion that the office of the president is the highest in the land is debatable.

Leave it to the House of Representatives of the 118th Congress to make one recheck their qualification for citizenship. I began watching the procedure to select the next Speaker of the House after the first vote failed to seat anyone. In what has always seemed like a simple process was turned into what only elected officials can do, it became a clown show.

If your party has the majority of house members-elect, just select a member of your party or someone else by voting half of the house plus one. Stuff that a junior high student is expected to know.

Since no citizen alive can recall the last time (1789) it took multiple votes for the House of Representatives to seat a speaker, it made me feel like a bigger idiot than the 435 idiots I was watching. Jan. 3, 2023, was the date we were to set sail into the next Congress. We didn’t. Here we were without a captain. That meant the process would consist of doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result. I had no clue that is how it works.

Watching the process reminded me of a time when something was broken in the house. All eight children were asked how it happened. All eight denied any responsibility or knowledge. So, the question was asked again. All eight denied any responsibility or knowledge.

After a few rounds of question and denial, the rules changed. If no one broke the item or knew who did, all eight were going to suffer the same consequence. “Time-out” was not a consequence back them. Either someone took responsibility or pointed out the guilty party. If only we could institute a policy like that on the federal level.

The only thing more absurd this week than the congressional shenanigans was seeing the NFL asking the world to pray for one of its injured revenue generators. The same league that deemed a healthy player who prayed on the field an unacceptable distraction and subsequently booting him out of the league.

We only have 51 more weeks to go. It could be a fun year.