ANOTHER VIEW: Year brought another rich harvest in corruption cases

After the end of the previous year, it’s time for various accountings of where things stand.

This being Illinois, it’s altogether fitting and proper to turn our collective heads to the state’s and the city of Chicago’s reputation for corruption. Illinois is the second most politically corrupt state in the country behind Kentucky. Chicago is the most corrupt big city.

That’s why the 2022 calendar year proved to be another banner year for investigating, charging and convicting our selfless public servants at all levels of government.

Prosecutors have, for now at least, abandoned their practice of convicting and imprisoning former governors. But there are plenty of other big fish in the sea, as demonstrated by two major public officials awaiting trial on corruption charges.

They are former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, for decades the straw who stirred the drink in Springfield politics, and Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, Madigan’s hugely influential counterpart in the city’s politics.

It will make no one feel better to know that one of Burke’s areas of huge influence was in selecting judges to serve at the circuit, appellate and Supreme Court levels. Without his influence, now retired Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke — his wife, by coincidence — never would have climbed to the top of the state’s judiciary.

Many people may think that corruption in government is about money, jobs, perks and contracts. But it has a long reach and deep influence.

Madigan and Burke are the two big dogs on the feds’ hit list. But there are other influential players who bent the rules.

For example, the state’s two biggest utilities — AT&T and Commonwealth Edison — pleaded guilty to participating in a bribery scheme involving Madigan. Company executives face trial in connection with the long-running conspiracy by which Madigan put political associates on the companies’ payrolls in exchange for backing legislation the two powerhouses favored.

Lesser-knowns also felt the sting of indictments. Multiple members of the Illinois House and Senate are now — or soon will be — behind bars in connection with their illegal self-service.

A member of the Mayor Richard J. Daley family was convicted in a bank embezzlement scheme, the first time a Daley family member got his hand caught in the cookie jar.

Cook County municipal officials were charged and convicted in a continuing investigation of company payoffs in exchange for the installation of red-light cameras at busy intersections. Indeed, red-light cameras are synonymous with corruption.

Many Illinoisans have gotten so used to the state’s sorry reputation for official misconduct that they joke about it. That’s better than crying, even if it’s not really amusing.

There’s a cost to corruption that would sober even the most inebriated among us.

Economists at the Illinois Policy Institute note the loss of faith in government that’s generated. But they also assert that public corruption “comes with social and economic costs” that “decrease(s) economic growth and disincentive(s) investments” in Illinois.

Even more sobering is what common sense tells Illinoisans — there is far more shady conduct occurring than what the federal trial dockets reveal. That’s why convictions have no real deterrent effect.

Shifty pols compare the risks to the rewards and, inevitably, go for the gold. At least that’s what history shows they have done and, almost certainly, will continue to do.