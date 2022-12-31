WEBBER: I'm not on 'The List'

The new year came, and for the 65th year in a row, I wasn’t named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. Most may recall when the award was called “Time’s Man of the Year,” back when Time was a credible magazine and not a leftist tabloid.

Reviewing the people considered, I suppose the fact I’m a heterosexual American white male – over 25% of our population– denied me for consideration.

Had I duped the Biden and Pelosi Crime Syndicates into giving me $66 billion, as Person of the Year Volodymyr Zelensky did, I might have gotten an honorable mention on The List. Unlike Zelensky, I would have kept track of where most of the money went, too.

Speaking of crime syndicates, it might be interesting to know how Time decided which criminal enterprise to choose between Zelensky and his nemesis, Vladimir Putin, also on The List.

If the Ukraine-Russia spat was the primary consideration for TPOY award then I might have suggested Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu. He tried to negotiate peace between the two thugs, akin to negotiating a truce between the Hatfields and McCoys.

Zelensky beat out many others, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She was instrumental in dragging the country down off its economic high horse, then denying inflation … until that claim made her look stupid.

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from Wyoming made The List. She was thrown out of Congress on her keaster overwhelmingly by Wyoming voters for being a member of that ridiculous J6 Protest Committee. If Time thought she was worthy, then, why not Adam Kinzinger, too? Between getting Liz’s coffee, he sobbed over those “nasty” J6 protestors.

Aaron Judge won Athlete of the Year, then was awarded a $360 million contract by the Yankees. There are three players the Yankees now owe a combined $1.09 billion. Wonder what New Yawkers are going to think when the price of a ballgame skyrockets again. They had the third-highest ticket costs before signing Judge. The Babe is rolling over in his grave.

Time has a “Titans” list for business leaders, too. Apple’s Tim Cook was highlighted, again. And while Time was contemplating Cook’s selection, Cook was contemplating buying his memory chips from China. The U.S. then slapped sanctions on the chips. Perhaps someone should have slapped Cook, too. New Chinese purchases should never again be a consideration.

Incredibly, Sam Fried, whose Ponzi scheme recently collapsed, possibly launching the world into central bank digital technologies in the process, was a consideration. Sam, may the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits, along with the Time person who nominated you.

There’s long-haired software billionaire from Australia, Michael Cannon-Brooke on The List. Amusingly, he’s the same age and resembles the fictitious long-haired software billionaire Walden Schmidt from sitcom “Two and a Half Men.”

Brooke pledged $350 million for climate change issues, which got Time’s attention. Naturally, it also got Al Gore’s interest, who never misses an opportunity to make money off promoting global warming hoaxes. Wonder how many trips Gore’s private jet made to Australia?

Actress Ariana DeBose made Time’s consideration. She now holds the title of “First queer Afro-Latina” to win an Oscar. Time claims that makes her “influential.” I’ve never heard of her, but I don’t watch the Oscar’s. Judging by ratings, neither do you.

So how is DeBose influential? Did she win only because of her sexual preferences, or her race? Assuming not, why did Time mention those characteristics?

Joe Biden made The List as a “leader.” This guy can’t find his way off a stage or put two coherent sentences together without reading from a teleprompter. He has a 57% disapproval rating from the country, matching former boss, Barry Obama. I’d rather retain my 65-year losing streak than make a list that includes Biden.

Gun Safety Groups made The List. Not a person, but a whole faceless group. If Time wanted a significant large faceless body, why not nominate the Illegal Border Crossers? This would seem a much more important matter to the country.

In my opinion, the Man of the Year award should have gone to Elon Musk. The second wealthiest man in the world is brilliant, is leading the industry in electronic vehicle technology, has privately launched people into space and bought Twitter to expose governmental and media crimes. If that’s not “Man of the Year” material, then I don’t know what is. In Russia, they would have poisoned him by now.

