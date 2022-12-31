MAREK: A year not to remember?

Since I was 11-years-old and won my first trophy showing ponies, I adopted a favorite number, 23. That was my number in the ring that day, and I finally got a trophy and not just a blue ribbon. So I loaned it to Michael Jordan for a few years, but it remained my number.

This coming year will be 2023. I can only hope by encompassing my lucky number that the year shows an improvement over the recent history of our country and our world.

A recent poll in the USA Today had two-thirds of responders saying that the country has gotten off track, and they expressed little confidence in either political party or any of the three branches of government. Their priority for the president and the new Congress in 2023 is clear: inflation and the economy. There were few signs of optimism, but while the dissatisfaction with the direction of the country ran 65%, that was down from 76% before the fall election. Only 5% put President Biden as their biggest issue.

The poll found an increase in dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court, now up to 44% from 20%. It is interesting that racism, gun violence and reproductive rights were hardly mentioned as a primary concern.

The last year did not see an end to the pandemic of COVID, but grew to include RSV and the flu. The Congressional inquiry into January 6 concluded with some very specific accusations. Even some leading Republican leaders are totally backing away from Trump. Sure, the Republicans who buy “the steal” will never admit that they were fooled by their leader, but the support by Trump for various candidates killed any chance of the Republicans taking over the Senate. We will lose Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger with joy for Republicans, but mourned a bit by moderates.

There are some huge questions looming on the horizon. Will the DOJ follow through with criminal charges against a former president? Will Kevin McCarthy have his chance to lead the House, or will men like Scalise or Jordan rise to the top? Then we have the choice of the early announcement to run for the presidency in 2024, but will DeSantis or others foolishly join in so prematurely?

Will Twitter and the ultra-rich Elon Musk rule the country with his trillion-dollar wealth, or will his suspension of high-profile reporters show him for what he really is? While the likes of Tucker Carlson wanting the access to say anything under the guise of free speech, banning reporters from the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and the Voice of America doesn’t follow any free speech reasoning.

Opening Twitter to all hate comments and rants doesn’t help the healing. Musk also removed the part of Twitter that tracked private jets — especially his own. Interesting.

We who are older remember troubling times where the American people fought each other, not only in the press, but in the streets. The late 1960s and early 1970s were a prime example, but there it was anti-war vs. the government, not Republicans vs. Democrats, or anti-Semitism vs. Jews. It was war vs. peace. And in retrospect, most admit our government was making huge errors in judgment. I remember lines from a particular song as a sign of the times, American Pie and Don McLean:

<em>I met a girl who sang the blues</em>

<em>And I asked her for some happy news.</em>

<em>But she just smiled and turned away.</em>

I feel that about our present state. Give us some happy news but don’t turn away.

But we can get over our unhappiness with a political party or even a country if we try. I remember not wanting to buy anything made in Vietnam. Then one night at dinner, Col. James Kasler straightened me out. He said that these were not the same people who tortured him for those six–plus years, so to get over myself. Then he mentioned that I had driven a VW and a BMW, made by those “terrible” Germans. I got the point. We have to get over ourselves. These are different people from those whom we despised.

I recently read a quote supposedly from Samuel Clemens, aka, Mark Twain that made a lot of sense. It went like this:

“If you collect 100 black ants and 100 red fire ants and put them in a jar, nothing will happen. But if you begin to violently shake the jar and set it on the table, the ants will start killing each other. The red ants believe that the black ants are the enemy, while the black ants believe the red fire ants are their enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar.”

The same is true in society: Men vs. women, Black vs. white, young vs. old, faith vs. science. Before we fight each other, we must ask ourselves, who shook the jar? So as we enter my lucky year, let’s ask ourselves who is shaking the jar, and support those who aren’t.

Join those who care to mend the wounds our country has been suffering these last few years. Cannot the intelligent citizens of America put this puzzle back together so we can preserve democracy, at least for us Americans?