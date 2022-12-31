JACKSON: I'm thankful for the past year

As we prepare to welcome in a new year, no matter what we say, the only thing that starts anew tomorrow is our taxable income rate. Everything else is a continuance. Our attitudes, perspectives, character and habits that has taken a lifetime to form can’t be changed at the stroke of midnight.

And one of the good things about entering into a new year is that the year welcomes us just as we are. New Year’s Day is as objective as a Walmart greeter.

In as many ways as there are reasons, today we all say goodbye to 2022. As we plan and hope for a better next year, we may also look back on the good and bad of this year. Which ever way you look, I hope the vision is an enjoyable one.

I don’t know which I appreciate more, looking back at 2022 or forward to whatever unknown the new year has in store. The past year was not a bad year. I had a relatively healthy year. Said goodbye to a few special people. I am at the stage where goodbyes are more frequent than hellos.

Condolences outnumber congratulations by a wide margin. However, for the first time in a long while, I met someone new that I hope goes beyond a mere acquaintance.

I am thankful for the past year, but will wake up and give equal thanks for entering a new year. I have no plans to change a thing. I don’t need anything new. I am well beyond desiring to conform to new trends. Other than learning what new laws I shouldn’t break, tomorrow will be just another normal day if I’m fortunate enough to see it. None of the above is to imply that I will be forsaking tradition. There are too many options to not partake in some fashion. I can definitely rule out a few.

I am not hosting anything. I will not usher in the new year by kissing strangers. There will be no tossing of good legal currency into a river for good luck or plunging my body in any icy water. Singing anywhere in public is easily ruled out, as is walking around the neighborhood with an empty suitcase.

Fireworks, that can wait until July. Won’t be making loud noises, making resolutions or leaping from a chair or from any height for good luck. And I certainly won’t be partying like it’s 1999.

That leaves possibly dressing up in clothes I don’t wear very often and standing in my kitchen eating 12 grapes to bring me good luck, one grape for each month of the new year. Or I might just be asleep in my favorite spot in the safest place I can be. When the most pressing decision on the last day of the year is if or how do I celebrate it, I can’t be any luckier.

For those of you who will be honoring traditions, I hope it is a safe, fun and healthy evening. If you are in need of a better year than 2022 was, may you find the right good luck ritual to make it come true. Should you make any resolutions, I wish you success for at least 90 days. To our little niche on earth, I wish our regional community economic growth, personal and professional opportunity, safety and more baby announcements than obituaries.

After Mother Nature’s reminder last week of how lucky we can be, the weather going into the new year is already off to a great start.

Happiest New Year ever, everyone.