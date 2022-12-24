WEBBER: The slave girl and a special song

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>Some spelling and grammar were purposely misused.</em>

New Bedford, Mass., Dec. 25, 1844 – <em>“Having been taken to Boston during a snowstorm, I was protected by a senator’s wife at Grinnell Mansion. I shall always hold Miss Sarah in grateful remembrance and her husband, Mister Grinnell, a famed abolitionist who would never vote for the Fugitive Slave Law.</em>

<em>I had been sent to the country house with baby Lillian for a month to hide-out from Dr. Norcoms, who was scouring New England looking for me and my children. He was bound and determined to drag us back to North Carolina to be slaves again. After spending seven years hiding in my gramma’s attic, I was equally bound and determined never to go back. That old coot never found us, thank the Lord.</em>

<em>My fondest friend, Miss Cornelia, who is Miss Sarah’s ward and niece, was hostin’ a Christmas celebration at the Grinnell mansion. Why, she had gifts for all the guests, including myself. I’d never received a present before. There was a grand Christmas tree, which she lit with candles. I was told the folks in New Bedford had never seen such a gala.</em>

<em>My, there were even carolers. Most magnificent singin’ I ever heard in all my life. Baby Lillian cooed to the singin’. When I came down the grand stairway with her last evening, they were assembled in front the tree singin’ a song I’d never heard before. I’ll never forget those mighty words though if I lives to be two hundred years old. I’ll recite them for ya:”</em>

<em>“Truly He taught us to love one another.</em>

<em>His law is love and His Gospel is Peace.</em>

<em>Chains shall He break, for the slave is our brother,</em>

<em>And in His name, all oppression shall cease.</em>

<em>Sweet hums of joy in grateful chorus raise we,</em>

<em>Let all within us Praise His Holy name.</em>

<em>Christ is the Lord, O praise his name forever!</em>

<em>His power and glory evermore proclaim.”</em>

Scottsdale Ariz., Dec. 25, 2022 — Harriett Jacobs, pen name Linda Brent, was relaying the third verse of the popular Christmas song, “O Holy Night.” Yes, there is a third verse. This is my favorite Christmas carol, regardless of performed by the rockers Trans-Siberian Orchestra, or crooned by Josh Groban.

I’ve taken liberties relaying segments from Ms. Jacobs book, “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl.” Probably too many liberties, but it’s been done in the spirit of Christmas and to honor her, one of the few slave memoirs written by a woman. She penned it while hiding at the Grinnell Mansion, considered part of the Underground Railroad. Who knew the beautiful song had ties to the abolitionist movement?

Originally a poem titled “Minuit Chretien,” it was written by a French wine merchant, Placide Cappeau in 1843. The first line was “Minuit, Chrétien, c’est l’heure solennelle” (Midnight, Christian, is the solemn hour.) His version addresses the overlords of his day, ordering them to humble themselves before God.

Put to music in 1847 by French composer Adolphe Adam, it was renamed Cantique de Noel (Christmas Carol). Cappeau’s reprimand was lost in the song composition.

In 1855 a staunch abolitionist minister from Boston, John Dwight, who argued vehemently against slavery, translated the text into English. He noticed lines in the third verse corresponded to his abolitionist’s beliefs. Changing the words of the last three sentences in the last stanza furthered his quest for abolition.

“And in his name all oppression shall cease,

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful Chorus raise we;

Let all within us praise his Holy name!”

This version became a popular song in the abolitionist North. Dwight reminds us, whether a slave woman, a wine snob, a composer, or a columnist who might resemble Santa, we are all equal in His eyes.

It’s Dwight’s version I’d like to have thought Ms. Jacobs heard, but the dates don’t correspond. Though facets of this story are historically true, some are not. There were limits as to how far this old scribe was willing to stretch the story of a woman who had the tenacity to escape human bondage and the temerity to write a book about it.

Recordings of the song today don’t contain the third verse in either version, the differing lyrics can be found on the internet. My favorite recordings though are Il Divo’s version or the Trans-Siberian-Orchestra melody of “O’ Come All You Faithful/O’ Holy Night.”

Regardless of which version, the song reminds us of the birth of Jesus as all of mankind’s salvation. With that as inspiration, I’d like to close the year wishing all a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year.