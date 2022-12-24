Mason's musings: "The Perfect Fan"

One of the first things my mom said after the end of Super Bowl LVI in February that it was her goal to make it to the start of the 2022 NFL season, which began Sept. 8.

She passed away of pancreatic cancer on Sept. 10. The last night that she was awake and aware was two nights prior, the last night we spent together coming in the form of her attempting to stay awake through the NFL’s first game of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ thrashing of the defending champion Los Angeles Rams.

I’ve spent the past three months thinking about how much she would have loved watching Justin Fields burst onto the scene this year. Joining my sister as recent bandwagon Detroit Lions fans after my sister heavily relied on them during her 2021 office work pool, I know she would have been thrilled with the hot streak the Lions are currently on.

As I spent my week off by taking NBA games in Detroit (Lakers at Pistons — she knew I planned on catching LeBron in action this year ) and Milwaukee (Warriors at Bucks) and a visit to the Big House at the University of Michigan, I still took the same selfie at those venues as I did to send to her like I did on my travels when she was alive, hoping the Google or Apple cloud may reach its way to her in heaven.

More than anything, she would have been keeping tabs on her kids’ own football teams in the fantasy football realm. As my sister and I dabbled in the daily fantasy realm in both football and basketball last year, she became hooked on helping us draft our teams, something unfathomable for those close to her that knew how much she hated gambling and warned us against it.

By the time the NFL regular season hit the stretch run last year, she even did something she swore she’d never do and made her own FanDuel account, creating a four-person league with her three children that we began playing near the end of the season. By the thick of basketball season, we caught her compiling season averages for members of the Boston Celtics ahead of their game that night in DFS preparation.

Part of her newly-found passion was due to her own love of sports. But what motivated her most was her love of her kids. I’ve written about it before and will definitely again, but nobody has ever loved another person as much as my mother loved her children. It’s not even a debate and anyone who knew her will tell you that, much like many of those same people have graciously reminded me over the past three months.

At her funeral, she wrote a letter for each of us, followed by a song. My song was the Backstreet Boys B-side classic, “The Perfect Fan.” Not only was that choice a perfect deep cut that called back the several Backstreet Boys karaoke concerts my brother and I made our family sit through at every family function from 1998-2002 or so, but it was also the truest.

And her career as a fan didn’t end when our short-lived amateur athletic careers or house concerts did. My introduction to the Daily Journal story was quickly pinned to her refrigerator, as were one of my first columns and several different photos. Some time after her passing, as we started sorting through some of her belongings, I even stumbled upon a jackpot of an entire collection of notable stories and columns I have written the past five years, dozens of her favorite works of mine.

There’s no poetic combination of words that can be arranged to properly describe the feeling of losing a parent. It just absolutely sucks. It’s a natural part of the fragile cycle of life, something that’s supposed to happen, but it never makes sense when it does, even in the most sensible scenarios, such as a pesky pancreatic tumor doing what it does.

It’s taken me more than three months to go into much detail about my mother’s death, but with the holiday season approaching, it felt like the time. I’m not sure if it’s because of my own experiences and the fact I work for a newspaper and have easy access to the obituaries, but it seems as if 2022, particularly the past few months, has seen a lot of death come with it, and this is obviously a time where those losses are felt the most.

I’m luckier than most people in the sense that I know I have a very loving family to spend the holidays with, something not afforded to all those grieving during what’s allegedly the most wonderful time of the year. I have thoughtful and caring friends and coworkers, some who have the unfortunate ability to empathize with me, that have been boulder-sized rocks for me.

Whether you have the people around you or not, there’s no doubt the pain is still as immense as the void your loved one has left behind. But to all those out there who have also lost someone dear to them, whether it be the first holiday season without them or the 50th, I urge you all to remember that your perfect fan, the one who loved you and supported you through the difficult times, are there to support you during this difficult time as well.

To those who have played that important role of earthly support, I thank you all greatly. Whether it was a quick hello when I walked by, a brief letter or one of the people I hit up at all hours of the day, I appreciate you all.

And to mom, Merry Christmas. I hope this column would have been deemed fridge-worthy and wish you were here to help me pick my Christmas Day DFS basketball team.