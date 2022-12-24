JACKSON: Don't be a Christmas grump

Merry Christmas 2022 to everyone who celebrates the holiday. I hope the day and season gifts you everything you expect. Though the years, my meaning of the traditional celebration has evolved.

I’ve gone from staying up as late as possible hoping to catch Santa eating milk and cookies to realizing who the real Santa was to becoming a Santa to just enjoying others in their phases of Santa-ism. The last phase has been my longest. Being able to observe people of all ages embrace the holiday has become a gift to me as much as watching a top athlete or entertainer enjoy what they do.

As I have traversed the years from six to 60 plus, one thing has remained constant about Christmas. It must be white. There has to be snow on the ground. Nothing reinforced that perception more than living in California for two decades. Pretending to believe Santa actually came through the night from the North Pole to deliver presents in San Diego with temps in the mid-80s makes one think. The calendar and thermometer have to go together. Christmas means snow and cold on Dec. 25.

Like snow, I get the gift giving norm, however, giving tangible things for the sake of giving is not easy for me. I will go along sometimes, mainly in order to avoid being tagged with the Grinch label. The Grinch tries to steal the joy from others. Instead, grump seems to fit. Grump may merely try to avoid feigning the festivities while being genuinely happy for those who do.

Ironically, while I may have been accused of being a Christmas grump, this year seemed a little more Christmassy. Not so much that I joined the shopping craze. But, I know a real gift when I receive one. And it came a couple days early. I have discovered the meaning and cause of grump. I except it. Even own it.

There are several keys to happiness and success. Too many to mention. If you do or believe certain things in a particular, the chances of finding what you seek are pretty good. Of course, there are always exceptions when dealing with people.

However, to find the key to grumpiness, you merely have to lose things. Not tangible things like eyeglasses, keys, television remotes or even the cellphone that may be in your hand being held up to your ear while you’re looking for it. But losing important things like people who have shaped your happy existence. Losing people who helped you establish your character, your work ethic, your sense of decency, your purpose and responsibility to humanity.

Losing people who without your or their knowledge or intent who may have done something that you remember what, when, where for the rest of your life.

I was feeling a little more Christmassy, a little less grumpy this month. Then Franco Harris died on Wednesday. Some may be too young or not a football fan to know who he was. He was a great professional football player and according to those who knew him well, he was an even greater person.

I never met the man. Only saw him on television. But I remember exactly where I was on Dec. 23, 1972. I was in Bell’s or it may have been Belscot discount store in Meadowview standing in front of a wall of big screen TVs (a 25-inch screen was considered big back then. So was Meadowview). Almost all of the screens were showing a football playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders which made it appear as large as today’s single TV screens.

With a few seconds remaining, one of the most memorable plays in sports history occurred. A pass from Pittsburgh quarterback Terry Bradshaw was deflected and just inches before it hit the ground, Franco Harris caught it and ran it in to score the game winning touchdown. The Oakland Raiders lost the game on what has been hailed as the “Immaculate Reception.” I became a Raiders fan that moment 50 years ago. Trivial yes. But it’s one of those moments you appreciate and remember.

Harris died two days before the 50-year anniversary of the event he created. Another part of my happiest memories lost. I’m a grump that will continue to lose important things, not a grinch.

I wish you all the most memorable, grumpless Christmas ever.