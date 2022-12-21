HAAS: Toys for Tots marks its 75th anniversary of giving back

As we enter the thick of the holiday season we also enter a time of giving. It’s the nature of this season: To give back and ensure that those in our community are taken care of, no matter the circumstances.

One of my favorite parts of being a leader in this community is witnessing the amazing ways our local organizations step up to ensure that this is truly a season of giving.

For me personally, I have worked to support Toys for Tots as my vehicle for giving. It’s a renowned organization that brings the joy of Christmas to some of our youngest residents. Year after year they ensure that toys are given to those in need so that children can have all the fun and excitement of the holiday.

While the Toys for Tots name has become so well-known and synonymous with its mission of delivering toys, many forget just how they were started. The program is run by the United States Marine Corp Reserve and has had a vast impact since it began in 1947. Since then, hundreds of millions of toys have been delivered: 627 million to be specific.

This year is also a great milestone for the organization; the 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the program. This extraordinary effort that has transcended decades — and generations of families — can’t go uncelebrated. It’s a great symbol of just how communities like ours across the nation have come together to keep this great tradition of giving alive.

I have seen it the past three years in my own office and this year was no different; I am proud to help participate and ‘fill the box’ in my office with toys — all due to the generosity, compassion and duty felt by our community to contribute.

When each year ends, it’s also a great reminder of gratitude: For what each year brought and best wishes for a brand new year. I am motivated to give back to the community that has given me so much. I am grateful for these opportunities, which include leading our community in Springfield — and it’s even more meaningful as I see just how much we are able to achieve together at times like these.

I want to wish everyone in our 79th community a Merry Christmas and am sending you all the best as we welcome the New Year.