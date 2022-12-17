WEBBER: A trucker's letter to Santa

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>Some spelling and grammar were purposely misused.</em>

Hey St. Nick,

It’s me, Joe Trucker from Kankakee. Remember, I delivered your toys to warehouses all over the country the past couple months. Mine was the blue Peterbilt, said Hardrock on one side and Cocoa on the other. Cocoa is my brother, Darrell. He doesn’t like to be called that though.

Hope ya don’t mind email, but dispatch been keeping us busy. Have to leave in a bit to haul a load to Seattle which delivers Thursday. Guess we’ll be spending Christmas pounding the road again and eating truckstop food. This means I won’t be there when ya arrive at my house Christmas Eve.

This’ll be about five years in a row I’ve missed ya, but that’s the life of us over-the-road truckers. We work every day of the year hauling freight. While others enjoy holidays with families, we truckers beat the highways of this great country delivering groceries, household stuff, and Christmas toys folks need. I even delivered a load of wreaths to a national cemetery one year.

Guess I shouldn’t complain ‘cause I got a good job that feeds my famly. Others aren’t so lucky. I read almost 6 million people are unemployed. Darrell says that’s a shame since there’s plenty of driving jobs available. He just started driving with me about eight months ago after his fourth wife left him. Something about that man just upsets women, Nick.

Don’t need much at our house. If ya could just drop off a computer game for Joey, a doll for little Anna and maybe some workout clothes for Missus, I’d sure be thankful. That’s all we want. Me, I don’t need anything. I have my family, my Lord, a good job and my health, so I’m doing just fine. Darrell doesn’t deserve anything; this from his ex.

If ya got more gifts planned for us, Santa, give them to the Gathering Point church in Bourbonnais — they’ll find folks who aren’t as fortunate as us. Me and the Missus hate to see a kiddo go without a Christmas present.

Folks can donate funds to Gathering Point Church online at gatheringpoint.church/give. Point also has Christmas cards to donate funds for all sorts of organizations. Look online at gatheringpoint.church /christmascard. If some can donate, the folks at Point will know of a family needing a hand.

There’s lots of other places to give stuff both in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. The Missus made a list of them to donate this year. Hope ya can find time to stop by those places.

Our office did a toy drive for the Marines Toys for Tots. I know toys is your schtick, Santa, but who’s gonna tell a Marine no? Me and Darrell couldn’t believe the ton of toys collected.

Then there’s those amazin souls standing in the rain and the wind and the cold in front of business all over two counties ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Darrell said he did it one year and darn near froze to death. Those people are all saints, if you ask me, Nick. I sure hope everyone stuffs those red kettles full this year.

Both counties also have Shop-with-a-Cop programs. Just send a donation to your local police station and quicker than Darrel can spell c-o-p there will be one available to take a child shopping. Sure wish they’d let us do a “Mall’er-with-a-Hauler,” they’d get a bigger load, Nick.

There’s also those Angel Trees. They can be found just about everywhere, including schools throughout both counties. Kids just pluck a name card off a tree, let their parents buy a toy, and then bring it back to school. Gives the kiddo’s a sense of pride helping others, which they might consider when older. What a grand idea.

My favorite though is St. Jude’s Hospital, Nick. I can’t even think of having a child with cancer, which St. Jude’s battles with everything they got. They don’t even charge the parents. Darrell has a donation taken from his check every week to send them. Ms. Marlo will know what to do with the money. She’s a saint too, Nick.

Well, old man, I gotta go; Darrell’s sleepin in the bunk and it’s his turn to drive. That old bugger’ll sleep all the way to Seattle if I let him. If you’ve any extra stuff this year I was just reminding ya of those organizations. Hope ya don’t mind. Stay safe out there, Nick. Maybe we’ll run across ya on the backside from Seattle.

Sincrely Yours,

Joe “Hardrock” Trucker