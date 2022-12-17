MAREK: Let’s go out to the movies

The movie industry has been a part of my life since birth. My uncle, David Bruce, started making movies in the late 1930s and was in 72 different films during his life. I could go to the Majestic Theater right across from my grandparents’ restaurant to catch him dueling with Errol Flynn or kissing some Hollywood beauty and then go have a snack at Grandma’s counter.

While I was never enthralled with acting, my cousin, Amanda McBroom, wrote songs for movies and acted in a few. My other cousin, Bruce, was a still photographer for years for the film industry.

When we moved to Clifton in 1951, I realized that The Aloha Theater was straight across the tracks, less than a block away. We all went there for 15 cents apiece. Popcorn was a dime, and life was good, unless we saw a movie like The Thing or The Creature from the Black Lagoon. Then I had to tear home across those tracks in mortal fear.

During my younger life, movies were important. Once in Cairo, Egypt, while studying abroad, we decided to see The Longest Day. The concierge at the hostel where we were staying suggested that his bellhop go get us our tickets in advance. For a dollar tip, he brought back two tickets with the seat information printed on them. Printed in Arabic, I’m afraid.

Little did we know that the bellhop had never been to a movie theater, in that he had secured our reserved seats in the first row, dead center! While the movie was great, our heads had to swivel back and forth to catch all the action. Worse than that, as some might recall, the Americans and English spoke English, while the French spoke French, and the Germans spoke German. No problem. There were translations on the bottom of the screen — unfortunately in Arabic. We pledged to watch that movie again someday in our home country.

That all said, the movie industry has been in a constant change since the development of the TV, followed by VHS and Beta tapes, and then CDs, rental places like Blockbusters, and eventually streaming. If those changes weren’t tough enough on the movie theater industry, along came COVID and the world closed down.

My wife and I have not been to a theater since COVID. We rarely rent a tape or CD. The various options on our television set gave us our entertainment. The cost was dependent on a cable company, a satellite dish, or perhaps an antenna. The more you wanted, the more it cost. Was ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox enough, or did you buy into Disney, HBO, Showtime or some of the other options.

But what was this doing to the local movie theaters across our country? And how does that affect the Hollywood studios? Before COVID, about half a movie studio’s revenue was coming from box office sales. Movies were released with windows allowing the theaters to grab some sales before it was released elsewhere. That has changed as many studios make their movies directly for a network or via streaming and the income comes from there.

Also, the license fees for a TV window has been determined by the success that film had at the box office. Changes in this theatrical window, such as releasing a movie to a private network rather than a theater, could create a domino effect on their industry.

I was able to find some examples of the trauma that COVID and other sources of viewing a film has had on the industry of film making. Domestic box office gross sales were $11.32 billion in 2019. Over the next two years, it dropped 76% even though 60% of theaters had reopened within six months. Revenue in 2020 was $2.09 billion, and it has only recovered to $5.99 billion in 2022 so far.

During these times, the film industry overall income has fallen to $42.5 billion a year while the gaming industry has risen to $145.7 billion. The shift is quite obvious. Movie tickets plummeted 82% between 2019 and 2020 while streaming increased 37% in 2020. In 2020, U.S. streaming brought in $24 billion while the box office sat at $2.09 billion.

Think about the changes in the local theaters over the past half-century. I wrote of a small town in eastern Michigan that had three theaters in 1937 with a population of only 600 people. We had not only the Aloha in Clifton, but Gilman and Watseka had theaters as well. Kankakee had The Luna, the Majestic, the Paramount, and, don’t forget, the Starlight Drive-in. We got to watch free films projected on the side of a building in Ashkum at certain times in the summer as well.

Sure we have gained some movie complexes as we lost other theaters, but the bottom line is still box office and attendance. The last piece of attendance figure that I could find was that only 14% of Americans go to a theater movie once a month or more.

It is often hard to accept change at times, but it comes whether we like it or not. With the modern ways to be entertained, there is a dim forecast for the movie theater. And it is sad. How can one really feel a movie from home when compared to the surround-sound and feel of classic movies like Ben Hur or Titanic, or the scary feeling of fear from a tornado by sitting through Twister?

Well, at least with the modern watching, you can stop the film while you hit the john or back it up if you missed a part. I guess we just move on.