JACKSON: Homelessness and mental health are national concerns

Allegedly humans are at the top of the intelligence totem pole. Of course, humans were the sole species of the committee that made that determination. One characteristic of that superior intelligence is to take care of our old, weak and less fortunate. That seems to be in theory only.

It appears that as a society, when it deals with homelessness and mental health, we have come to the proverbial fork in the road. Do we, meaning government, have a right to force care upon them or do they have a right to exist under their own, albeit limited capabilities?

A couple of major cities have taken questionable measures to address homelessness and mental health. Just last month New York City announced it will begin moving people with mental illness from the city’s streets. The edict will allow law enforcement the authority to detain any person who “appears to be mentally ill.”

If the person is deemed to pose a threat to him or herself, they can be taken into custody and forced to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Since we seem to have taken the authority from law enforcement to arrest criminals, it seems reasonable to give them something else to do.

Authorizing police to make psychological decisions on a whim, although they are not trained in that field while taking away their obligation to make decisions on criminal behavior which they are trained to do, seems illogical. Actually, it seems mentally lacking. But that is where we are at the fork.

Meanwhile in California a new law was passed that established a series of “CARE courts” that will allow a judge to “evaluate whether someone must undergo mental health treatment” even against the person’s will. Although well-intentioned, we are passing laws that allow those who willingly and of sound mind to commit crimes to avoid detention, but individuals experiencing decision-making difficulty beyond their control aren’t deserving of that same right.

Should an individual intentionally break into a property, cause damage and steal valuables, upon arrest, that person automatically has rights. One of them, the right to legal representation to help avoid detention. On the other hand, should a person without the financial means or mental capacity to secure a place to sleep, decide to seek shelter from the elements by sleeping in the most convenient, warm place in public, can be detained as a result of a determination by an untrained authority. And without the same right to immediate legal representation as a common criminal.

There is a fine line between the governmental approach to homelessness and mental health. Is it altruism or nuisance abatement? Is the motivation really to care for the “least of these” or to appease the rest of these? Cities like New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco are destinations for those with great means. And increasingly for those with less means. Which master must those cities serve is the greatest dilemma.

The answer is not implementing policy to forcibly remove unsightly have-nots under the guise of compassion to propitiate the haves. Basic human rights and decency cannot be sacrificed for economic impact. Tossing a blanket over the homeless and mental health crisis is not effective. Nor is placing the expectation of law enforcement and the judiciary to make sound psychological decisions when they are not professionally equipped.

There was a time not too long ago when husbands without any psychological study or background, could have their wives involuntarily committed to mental institutions. Men merely only had to deem them mentally incapable, and the wives did not have any chance or right to appeal.

Homelessness and mental health are national concerns. They should be handled with the same expediency and fervor that we expend to solve financial fraud. Until we do, our efforts are nothing more than subterfuge.