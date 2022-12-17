EDITORIAL: Repeal of vehicle sticker fee helps ease the burden

The city of Kankakee administration should be applauded for making a promise, not wavering from the commitment and then following through with action.

The City Council’s Budget Committee unanimously voted this past Monday to repeal the vehicle sticker ordinance that had been in place for the better part of a decade when it was re-implemented. The measure will still need final approval in front of the full city council, which is expected to be a formality in January or February, as reported by the Daily Journal’s Lee Provost.

Thankfully to residents, the $35-per-sticker program will come to a close on June 30, 2023.

Mayor Chris Curtis said in September that the city was willing to do away with the vehicle sticker fee if residents voted in the Nov. 8 general election to keep Kankakee’s home rule intact. Residents overwhelmingly voted to keep home rule in place.

Curtis and the city council are now following through on that promise after voters listened about the financial benefits of keeping home rule. Kankakee had more to lose than the $300,000 [after administrative costs] the vehicle sticker fee annually generated.

As we opined before, home rule was a win-win for the administration and city residents. We also proposed in May that it was time to repeal the vehicle sticker fee.

The vehicle sticker was started under the administration of Mayor Donald Green. After it was in place for several years, the sticker was eliminated but then brought back in 2013 under then-Mayor Nina Epstein.

The city has worked hard to improve its finances through fiscally conservative measures. It also was able to fix shortfalls with American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as corporate tax, sales tax and gaming tax revenues trending higher.

Budget Committee Chairman Mike O’Brien, D-2, said repealing the vehicle sticker tax had been discussed for the past six months. Curtis added that with finances trending well, “this is something we can absorb.”

The repeal of the vehicle sticker fee will help ease the burden for city residents on a fixed income and for families still dealing with higher costs for food, fuel and basic necessities due to inflation.

A little relief can go a long way.