ANOTHER VIEW: Gun-ban plan is next item on Pritzker’s to-do list

The governor’s gun-control measure requires serious legislative study, not slapdash approval designed to beat a non-existent deadline.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a new, large legislative priority — an assault-weapons ban that legislators will almost certainly approve.

But he appears torn between two possibilities — passing it in a heartbeat during the brief lame-duck session in January or later after thorough review by newly elected House and Senate members.

Last week, Pritzker endorsed legislation introduced by state Rep. Robert Morgan, D-Highwood.

In one breath, the governor noted that “the legislative process can be a grinding one that requires a lengthier look” at the various provisions up for consideration. In almost the next, he switched positions, saying it’s “important that we do it as fast as possible,” perhaps during the lame-duck session that meets right before the new General Assembly convenes.

Pritzker, obviously, is going to get the legislation he wants. So why the rush to run it through the House and Senate at warp speed?

Would anyone be surprised to learn that politics are in play?

One reason to pass the bill without legislative hearings and calm, reasoned discussion is to deny those who oppose it or see problems with specific provisions the time needed to get involved in the process.

It’s legislating by ambush.

The other is because many legislators — Democrats and Republicans — are leaving office. So who better to vote for controversial legislation than those no longer accountable to the voters.

The Chicago Tribune noted the quick-strike option “gives some departing lawmakers latitude to take a tough vote on a contentious issue without fear of a backlash at the ballot box.”

The legislation, sparked by the hideous July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, would bar those under 21 from acquiring a Firearm Owners Identification card, a predicate to legal possession of a gun. It also would ban large-capacity magazines and outlaw some types of assault weapons, generally described as semi-automatics, that carry an ammunition magazine.

Weapons like that are designed for rapid fire.

The alleged shooter in the Highland Park case, now 22, acquired his weapon legally after his father granted him legal permission to obtain a FOID card when he was under 21. The father did so despite the young man’s aberrational conduct.

Further, authorities ignored “red-light warnings” that raised questions about the suspect’s potential dangerousness.

In another mass shooting, this one in Aurora, the gunman was able to obtain a FOID card after those reviewing the application failed to find his out-of-state felony background.

If anything is clear about controlling the availability of firearms, it’s that passing laws designed to stop the wrong people from obtaining them is incredibly difficult. At the same time, random gun violence almost always involves hoodlums whose possession of firearms is already illegal.

No wonder gun-rights organizations argue that just enforcing gun laws already in place would go a long way to addressing the problem.

So-called assault weapons and large gun clips, of course, are a different problem, and it seems clear that legislators will vote to ban them, if only to address public anger over what happened in Highland Park. It’s equally clear opponents will challenge the legislation’s constitutionality.

But let’s have a real legislative review that is open to all sides of this debate.

The state just went through a long, torturous and easily avoidable fight over the SAFE-T Act that was passed without adequate review. It just completed its fourth rewrite. That should be a lesson the governor takes to heart as his gun-control measure is considered.