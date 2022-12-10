MAREK: Oh, the learned lawyer

Enough of politics. Let’s pick on some other group for a while. Since I spent 50 years as a practicing attorney, I think I can take a few shots at some of my brethren and have some true laughs.

When I became an attorney in 1967, it was totally unethical to advertise for business. If some group gave you recognition for your skills in a particular area of the law, that was fine, but you couldn’t tout it in any form. There was a rating system that placed a lawyer in a particular category of A, B or C based on years of practice and recommendations from fellow lawyers, but that was about it.

Then came a case from Arizona titled Bates V. State Bar of Arizona in 1977. Two lawyers in that case were quite young and had advertised that they were offering “legal services at very reasonable fees.” The state bar association informed them that they were violating a disciplinary rule that “a lawyer shall not publicize himself through newspaper or magazine advertisements.”

The lawyers challenged this, and it went all the way to the top. The United States Supreme Court held that attorney advertising was a form of commercial speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. And the cow was out of the barn.

If you drive through certain states today, other than food signs, perhaps the most common billboard promotes a certain lawyer or law firm as the one to call, generally for accident claims. As you drive from Indiana into Michigan, these signs disappear. Why? Because Michigan has no-fault laws that restrict someone suing in many cases. One merely goes to his or her own insurance company seeking damages first. The need for a lawyer is seriously reduced. Thus the cost of such advertising is not worth it.

While I detest these ads and never once advertised in my career, they are permitted. But the amazing thing is that there is no way to know if these advertisers having any skill. Some really good law firms do advertise, as do some very mediocre ones.

A billboard sign is no guarantee that you are calling a competent attorney. One of the major advertising firms all across the country has a senior partner who has never actually tried a jury case. Of course, his firm has, but I find it quite strange that the leading partner and face for the ads hasn’t. Those who are willing to try a case generally get the best offers from the insurance companies.

Are all lawyers brilliant? One would hope so as they have spent seven years in college, three of them in law school. But then reality strikes, and many lawyers have shown a lack of common sense in trial. Even worse, the testimony and examination is taken down word for word by a court reporter in almost all cases. Thus it is historically kept in case of post-trial motions or appeal. Here are some actual questions and answers that took place in trials and, unfortunately for the lawyer, retained as court records. From Massachusetts:

Q. “Now, Doctor, isn’t it true that when a person dies in his sleep, he doesn’t know about it until the next morning?”

Q. “Were you present when your picture was taken?”

Q.” The youngest son, the 20-year-old, how old is he?”

Q. “Were you alone or by yourself?”

Q. “Was it you or your younger brother who was killed in the war?”

Q. “So the date of conception of your child was Aug. 8?

A. “Yes.”

Q. “And what were you doing at the time?”

Q. “How was your first marriage terminated?”

A. “By death.”

Q. “And by whose death was it terminated?”

Q. “Are you qualified to give a urine sample?”

A. “I have been since early childhood.”

Q. “Do you recall the time you examined the body?”

A. “The autopsy started around 8:30 p.m.”

Q. And Mr. Smith was dead at the time?”

A. “No he was sitting on the table wondering why I was doing an autopsy.”

I guess billboards don’t mention such expertise in trial, but a friend or acquaintance might mention that the person you were considering was or wasn’t the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree in spite of all the ads along Interstate 80. So seek opinions from those you know, not from some display anyone can purchase. And hope your attorney asks better questions than these ones from Massachusetts.