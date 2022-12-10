CONVERSATIONS: Dealing with the 'holiday blues'

<strong>Joe</strong>: Happy Holidays. The season of “hope” and “joy” is upon us or at least it is supposed to be. For many people, however, this time of year evokes a lot of loneliness, sadness and anxiety.

According to the American Psychological Association, 44% of women and 33% of men surveyed feel stressed and depressed during the holidays. Family gatherings, reduced sunlight, demands of shopping, entertaining and financial pressure all enter it. You probably witnessed a lot of this at the hospitals and in your medical office while practicing medicine. Do you have any professional tips or suggestions on how to cope with the holiday blues?

<strong>Ken</strong>: Almost all my patients appeared in my office with a problem to be fixed. All were stressed and anxious to some degree. While we tried to be comforting and reassuring, the person’s mental status was not our focus. I can, though, relate one illustrative example of clinical depression from my experience.

First, clinical depression is defined as a case of the melancholy mood so severe that it interferes with normal activities of life such as job or personal relations. During the early 1990s I had an associate, John, who I thought often seemed to show bipolar mood swings, sad to manic. (John was not his true name, and he was not living and working in Kankakee).

One day at a meeting, John appeared significantly depressed due to him going through his second divorce. At our next meeting a month or so later, he seemed very upbeat and almost giddy. He explained that the miracle was accomplished by his now taking Prozac which had lifted his depression. At that time Prozac had been marketed for only a couple of years, yet it was a $2-billion revenue drug for Eli Lily and Company. Prozac to a large extent started the movement of psychiatric practice from the Freudian couch to the pharmacy.

<strong>Joe</strong>: With regard to your friend John, divorces were not something I had in mind when discussing “holiday blues,” although the biggest month for divorces is always January. The stress of the season and family issues exacerbates relationships.

My own experience I can relate regarding depression is this. Well after law school, I visited a close friend during the holidays in Chicago. It was a time when the city was experiencing a dreary winter cloaked with fog and wet darkness. My friend was a successful stockbroker on Lasalle Street. When I saw him in his office, he was suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder and was undergoing photo therapy along with taking medication.

He explained “the darkness and reduced sunlight got to me.” What is interesting for me is that for the residents of Svalbard, a town in Norway, located halfway between northern Norway and the North Pole, darkness has already started. For the next four months they will be without any sunlight. It is a similar situation for the city of Tromso, Norway, a city of 70,000 residents south of Svalbard. Yet for these people, studies show that they have low rate of depression, SAD and wintertime woes.

<strong>Ken</strong>: Maybe people living in the Arctic all their lives get used to four months of darkness. It is natural to feel the blues on a bad day or two, but if the sadness persists for a long period and that interferes with normal enjoyable activities, one should consider talking to their doctor and seeking treatment.

During my internet research for co-writing this article, I found that hard stats on the issue are scarce. An estimate of frequency is about 5% of the population is about all. I assume that hard numbers are difficult to compile because most cases requiring treatment are mild and dealt with successfully as outpatients, largely with Prozac-like SSRIs.

Moreover, SAD is naturally self-limited as daylight hours increase in the springtime. To test this theory, I looked up suicide rates which should give some indication of the frequency of severe clinical depression. In 2021, August had the most suicides (4,328), while February had the fewest (3,552). And the yearly total suicide rate increased 3% between 2020 and 2021. Therefore, it seems these turbulent times might have more to do with severe depression than riding home from work after dark and worrying that Santa might fall off the roof on Christmas Eve.

<strong>Joe</strong>: Let us forget SAD, as it “‘Tis the Season to be Jolly.” As families and friends get together for social gatherings, office and Christmas parties, the intake of alcohol escalates. According to the American Addiction Center, the average American drinks 27% more during the festive season as compared to the rest of the year. In Illinois, that amounts to three drinks per person, per day over the season. North Dakota tops all states with an average of eight drinks per person.

All of this is good news for the liquor industry, as it makes more than 25% of its profit from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. The not so good news can come after drinking and then driving home after a gathering. After a traffic stop and a failed field sobriety test, you will probably be given a DUI ticket and then taken to the station for a breathalyzer. As you step up to the machine keep in mind something Louis Armstrong once said. For those who do not remember Louis, he was a master jazz trumpeter. When he was asked about his music, he replied, “You blows what you is.”

Before you blows what you is with a breathalyzer and end up as toast with the possible loss of a license, fine, alcohol rehab and even potential jail time, you may find it worthwhile to call time out and make one call to a lawyer. Every situation is unique with different facts. The right answer as to what you should do or not do is “it depends.”