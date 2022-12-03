WEBBER: Green and Gold 'til I'm dead and cold

They’d come from the land of the ice and snow,

From the great ole halls of Curly Lambeau …

The hammers of great QB arms,

Drove their teams ‘cross the lands

To smite the hordes,

Slinging and winning,

Lombardi we are c-o-m-i-n-g!

Well, it’s finally happened. I suppose it was inevitable, but one always believes there will be more time. Like death or taxes, I wasn’t ready. Despair has set in.

I’m referring of course to the collapse of the beloved boys from the Great White Tundra of Green Bay, Wisconsin. Behind the cheddar curtain. It appears, after a run of, only about 25-30 years, the mighty Packers have stumbled. Oh, the inhumanity.

After 12 weeks of the season, my Packers have just four wins against eight losses, even with Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers at the helm. This is twilight zone territory for me, folks. My wife has me on suicide watch. She’s talked me off bridges, hidden knives around the house, and stashed the key to the gun safe. Even my dog, “Jordy Nelson” Webber is in a depression.

Having never been explained for rebuffing me as Packer general manager or even polite calls for updates, it’s become necessary to inform the organization and dearest readers of my utter discontent. This malaise has got to be gotten off my chest lest it suffocates me.

Where to start? We should begin with the current “hammer of gods.” I’m referring to Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback. Seems Aaron the Great has a bum thumb on his hurling hand since the devastating Giants game in London. Said thumb has been recently diagnosed as broken, of which the Packer organization doesn’t seem too concerned about.

News crews show close-ups of Aaron the Great’s thumb … several times a game. Perhaps sideline reporter Erin Andrews should hold it when he’s not using it.

After their lackluster defeat to the Titans a fortnight ago, Aaron the Great announced the bum thumb was the reason they lost. Funny, said thumb was not a problem the previous week when they defeated the highly-touted Cowboys. Since then, he has suffered a rib injury to those goons in Philly, and his status is questionable.

As previously mentioned, my father often called me a suspicious “fella.” Skeptically, I think there’s more to the Packers fall from Valhalla than just a bum thumb. In his infinite wisdom, Brian Gutekunst, who generally manages the Packers, traded away the best wide receiver in the league, Davante Adams before drafting a few young receivers that were supposed to take Adams’ place, naturally at less compensation.

Predictably that strategy flopped. Brian the Bonehead drafted a couple of guys that will be good players in upcoming years, if they have somebody to hurl them the rock. Just not this year. He had to have known that.

Oddly, in the preseason, Aaron the Great didn’t practice with the new kids, or anyone else for that matter. The inevitable result is the kids are running wrong routes as Aaron the Great throws the rock where those kids aren’t. After racking up a few defeats in this manner, Aaron the Great, with lip out, became frustrated intimating the defeats were the youngsters’ fault. That dog won’t hunt on a winning franchise.

Then, as the trade deadline neared, and the clock ticked on his aging HOF quarterback, Brian the Bonehead didn’t add any of the available veteran receivers, evidently preferring to remain mired in mediocrity.

Additionally, in past offseason’s, the Packers paid handsomely for elite defensemen which, frankly, are playing rather offensively. They were supposed to be Top 10 material – they aren’t Top 30. Whatever the reason for poor play, defense coach, Joe Barry will more than likely be given the axe after the season.

Ultimately, much of this calamity might this be the fault of the head coach, a lad named Matt LeFleur. Television cameras spotted Matt the Young and Aaron the Lip hollering at each other – not conducive for winning football either.

Maybe “next year?” The problem is, in addition to churlish behavior, Aaron the Lip is getting long in the tooth. How much time have we got before the ball is handed to the younger Jordan Love? Does he possess the hammer of his predecessors? Can lightning strike the same franchise with a Hall of Fame quarterback three straight times?

Good Lord, I now know what it’s like to be a Chicago Bears fan.

Note – the poem is my creation, loosely copied off the 1970 song, “Immigrant Song,” written by Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.