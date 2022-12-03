MAREK: Where do we go now?

In these times with so many forces driving our economy, our health, or our safety, it is hard to select a topic for a column. Should we talk about Musk and his Twitter fiasco? Or Donald being allowed to use it again? Who cares where he puts out his messages? Those who believe in his ranting theories will find his output and believe it.

Sure, it is interesting to study what actually happened in the recent elections. Women ran extremely well unless they were endorsed by Trump. TV personalities lost when they were supported by him. Governor races went away from Trump support. Abortion often became the key issue to the surprise of some MAGA enthusiasts.

A surprise? More than half the voters were women. And the immediate concern was women’s rights and not inflation or Ukraine. Perhaps the pundits weren’t as smart as they thought, and common sense won out.

So now we have one body for each party. Some think that this is a stalemate for the next two years. But it shouldn’t be. Both sides have some really good ideas for our country and some bad ones. One can hope that those Republicans who do not follow the stolen election philosophy will work with the Democrats who do not want to give away the world to reach some forward thinking. It’s time.

There are some things that the moderate Republicans and Democrats can agree on that will help our nation heal from the bitterness for the last six or seven years. Can we not turn away from those wannabes whose egos drive every thought and movement?

We need to fix Florida and the devastation there. We need to address inflation as a given that it can be somewhat controlled and still lower the chance of a real recession. We can come to some agreement where women have their right to choose abortion or not. We can decide whether any forgiveness of student loans is good or bad.

In the early days of our country, the average citizen had no clue about the government and how it ran. They were farmers who knew how to raise grain and bring meat to the marketplace. They had full-time jobs managing the weather and securing the most produce that they could with totally unknown weather conditions.

They did not know about the tension between their country and others unless they were drafted into a war. They knew nothing about inflationary problems. They hadn’t a clue about climate change.

The idea was to elect strong, smart people who had the time and the intelligence to work on these larger issues. Then came groups who wanted to influence these chosen leaders. They raised millions of dollars to support some candidate who would vote their way.

Unions formed to help the oppressed worker, but eventually the moneys collected by the union leaders were often spent on various candidates who the worker barely knew of but whom the union leaders wanted in office.

The capitols became infested with people whose only job was to influence these elected officials to vote one way. They eventually got the name lobbyists.

Now we have a wider spread of information for our voters, some true and some totally false. How many people went to the polls this November still believing the lies that the 2020 election was stolen? Being intelligent is not a requirement to vote, only being of age and living in your district or ward. A bit scary, but that is what we have in a democracy.

I was so tired of the political ads that ran this fall. Some were so misleading. In Michigan one side said the present Governor had promised new roads and hadn’t delivered. Those of us who drove a bit in southwest Michigan could only laugh. These roads were closed for promised construction everywhere.

Others debated whether one candidate had paid for a woman’s abortion, although he claimed that he opposed any abortion.

Where is the candidate who runs an ad that says his opponent is quite qualified but that he is a better choice and gives his reasons? I didn’t see one who had the slightest praise for his or her opponent. The elections are over, and those who survived have to sit in the same room and work things out.

I am afraid that 2024 will be even worse if certain candidates run again for the presidency. I would like to see a few changes made. First, only individuals can give money to a candidate, not corporations, not political pacts, not unions, and not a non-American citizen.

There should also be a cap on the amount any one person can contribute. Is it fair that a trillionaire can support a candidate with unlimited funds while the rest of us struggle with $100 donation?

If we want a good election for the President in 2024, the Republicans should agree to run anyone but Trump, and the Democrats should tell Mr. Biden that it is time to call it a day. America does not need senior-senior citizens running our country.

The average age of an American today is 38. No doubt the life expectancy had increased until COVID took its toll. But with a majority of voting Americans well below the age of 65, it is their right to have people of their age run their country and make the decisions for the future. Neither Mr. Biden nor Mr. Trump fit this mold.

So my prayer for future legislative groups is to work on the following:

1. Impose limits on political funding, although this may never see the light of day as the present elected officials probably got there because of such funding.

2. Place term limits that affect legislative bodies, although present elected officials could be exempt so that they don’t have to limit themselves.

3. Use common sense in selecting candidates more in tune with the times.

4. Adopt laws that prohibit bodies who receive funds from their members and then spend that money for candidates their members might not support.

I know. Fat chance of any of this being passed or perhaps even considered, but I can hope. We need two sides, even with different ideas, working for the betterment of our country whether rich or poor, educated or not, or of different religions or beliefs. Let there be room for all of us.