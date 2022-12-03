JACKSON: It's time to stand up to domestic terrorism

There was a time when you had to literally stand by the phone in anticipation of receiving some important information. Waiting for the confirmation of the safe arrival of family or friends at their destination or news that all was well as a result of a natural disaster could keep you spellbound or at least homebound.

Thanks to technology, we are free to roam about the land and never worry about missing a notification. For the past decade, social media has provided a “marked safe” feature that allows users to let others know that they are safe from a close proximity catastrophe or criminal event.

After this past week’s Department of Homeland Security advisory of an increase in domestic terrorism, I am marking myself safe. The DHS warning “raised concerns about potential threats to the LGBTQ, Jewish and migrant communities” from homegrown violent extremists groups. The threats have been described as “persistent and lethal.” The department has issued several possible motivations for the uptick in violence from celebrity inciteful rhetoric to immigration policy to trafficking conspiracy theories.

Regardless of the speculative reasons for the targeted threats, being “marked safe” from such potential does not mean that “We the people” should ignore them. It is our duty to insure domestic tranquility. We cannot pat ourselves on the back for supporting Ukraine while remaining noninvolved in the safety of our own. We cannot support sending nearly $20-billion-plus in aid to a foreign sovereignty without demanding the same of not more to protect our own citizens.

It is sad that in less than two decades, the threat to our democracy and way of life by foreign devils has been usurped by those who live here and share in every right and privilege we have established. Fear of a nutty neighbor should not rank higher than that of some foreign, envious extremist. But that is where we are.

How we, the safe citizenry, respond to this defines us. When “us” is a greater threat than ISIS or Al Qaeda, we should respond with the same or greater fervor and expediency of 20 years ago. Domestic emboldened lunatic bullies deserve nothing less.

The safety of every citizen and resident should be priority one. American-on-American crime warrants its own war. Studying and monitoring trends is not enough. No group of Americans should have to live in fear. We often challenge substantially higher wage earners to do more because they can.

By that reasoning, those of us who are not part of the targeted groups should be expected to do more because we are safe from threats of physical harm just because of who we are or who we love or how we worship or where we live.

While the public cannot be much more than eyes and ears, it is the responsibility of DHS to effectively do its job. If DHS has the knowledge of who the extremists are, the advisory should be directed that way. It is great to be advised of potential danger, but included in that advisory should be the reassurance that by every means necessary those groups will be protected.

It is one thing for the government to stand down and allow the capitol building to be destroyed, Which has been completely restored. But it can’t take a hands-off approach to threats to lives. Lives cannot be replaced.

It is so commonplace to jump on trendy bandwagons and stand with the cause-of-the-day. We stood with Me Too, BLM, Ukraine. It is time we stand with all Americans and “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”