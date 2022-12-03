Be part of a new, old Christmas tradition

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Often, we’ve heard or read that downtown Kankakee isn’t what it used to be in the 1950s and 1960s. Yes, not many small-town downtowns across the country resemble what they were decades ago.

Yet, Kankakee is a survivor — home to many dedicated, hard-working people who are invested in promoting the community in which they work and live. According to the Kankakee Development Corporation, there are more than 10 eateries in the downtown area as well as nine places of entertainment venues and places of interest. Downtown Kankakee is also home to more than a dozen retail shops from an auto parts store and a locksmith to boutiques, art galleries and clothiers.

You can catch an Amtrak train at the Kankakee Depot to connect with the rest of country. You can hop on a bus at the River Valley Metro downtown station to get to the other side of the county and transfer to reach Midway Airport to connect with the rest of the world. There are four banks, eight churches and numerous public and government buildings in the downtown area.

Neil Piggush, who is in the process of moving his engineering firm to North Schuyler Avenue, said people are attracted to downtowns for the “vibe.” We couldn’t agree more.

Next Saturday [Dec. 10], the city of Kankakee is holding a Christmas parade downtown for the first time in decades. Hence, here’s your chance — naysayers welcome — to be part of rejuvenation of yesteryear by participating in or visiting downtown to see a parade of more than 50 entries, including two marching bands. Who doesn’t love a marching band?

Fourth ward alderman Lance Marczak deserves much credit for the idea of bringing the parade back to downtown Kankakee, and then running with organizing the event when it was put on his plate by Mayor Chris Curtis. Humbly, Marczak isn’t sure how well received this event is going to be next Saturday when the parade steps off at 4:30 p.m.

A lot of people love parades, as they’ve been a huge success in Bradley, Manteno and, on a larger stage, Chicago. We expect a big turnout. Much like the Merchant Street MusicFest, Kankakee has proven it knows how to host a successful event.

Dave Baron, Kankakee 2nd ward alderman and KDC board member, said at KDC’s 58th annual meeting this past month that he often hears the quote, “They should put his there, they should improve that building,” and on and on. He asked, “Who are they?” Like Piggush turned the “they” into “I should” or “we should,” you have a chance to do the same.

Bring yourself and your family to the downtown parade so “we” all can enjoy a positive, joyous occasion to help celebrate a new, old Christmas tradition.