JOYCE: Give thanks by showing others you care

We take time each November to give thanks. This year, I am extra thankful in many ways.

I am thankful we have the science and health care to help us turn the corner on the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. I am hopeful our small businesses will continue to rebound and our families will enjoy the time together this holiday season that many have missed these past couple of years.

I am thankful for our democratic election system, where everyone’s voice is heard. Thank you to all who came out to vote locally. I appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to represent you in Springfield.

I am grateful for the selfless sacrifice of thousands of Illinoisans like my father-in-law, Don Scott, who have bravely served our country in the military. At 97 years old, Don is a veteran of three wars who spent 20 years in the Army – he still lives by himself and is active in the local VFW. Many of us know and love veterans like Don who have devoted their lives to protect ours, and we honor them on Veterans Day and throughout the year.

I am proud to help thankful communities like the village of Bradley, who will use a $3-million state grant I recently presented them from the Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets program to transform the area around Illinois Route 50. Another $3 million grant I was proud to present to the village of Bourbonnais will help make its exciting Community Campus project a reality.

We are thankful locally for a strong partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which joined me recently at Kankakee River State Park to announce a former prison site on Illinois Route 102 will be redeveloped into a beautiful, usable natural space.

I am thankful for many local families who are giving their children the support they need to become successful. I joined with several of these families recently in Monee for our final pizza party to thank those great kids who participated in our summer reading program.

I am thankful for the many dedicated farmers who are bringing the fruits of their summer of labor to tables here and around the world this fall.

I thank our local business leaders like CSL Behring in Bourbonnais. I joined the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association to celebrate our manufacturers, and their growth in the 40th District and across Illinois will create many exciting opportunities for young people to have great careers right here.

As we head into the final weeks of 2022, I ask you to give thanks by showing others in our communities that you care.