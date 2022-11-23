Voice of the People: Say No to violence against women

Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, evidence has shown that all types of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence, has escalated.

On Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, the Zonta Club of Kankakee — a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of more than 26,000 members worldwide dedicated to building a better world for women and girls, asks you to support the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign. Zonta International’s more than 1,100 clubs in 62 countries are participating in this effort in their local communities to raise awareness of and increase actions to end violence against women and girls around the world through service and advocacy.

Today, in Illinois violence against women and girls continues to grow. Lawmakers who do not actively support protecting women from violence are denying women an inherent human right. Enough is enough. Women cannot, and should not have to, fight for safety from violence. We need to unite communities in the global appeal to all governments to end violence against women once and for all.

The Zonta Club of Kankakee urges you to make positive changes in your community. Some suggestions are:

• Join us at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Grow Center in Bourbonnais for an educational presentation and discussion on the movie KNOTS….a forced marriage story.

• Educate yourself and others. Read more about how child marriage is a violation of human rights from the child marriage data report from UNICEF.

• Join the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign and participate in the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign from Nov. 25-Dec. 10.

• Donate locally to the Zonta Club of Kankakee or to Zonta International’s Service Program.

• Follow the Zonta Club of Kankakee and Zonta International on Facebook to learn more about our efforts to build a better world for women and girls.

Violence against women is a complex issue and is perpetrated in many ways. We cannot solve this issue alone, so please join us in saying NO.

Kelly J. LaMore

Advocacy Committee Chair

Zonta Club of Kankakee