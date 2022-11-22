HAAS: Gratitude from State Rep. Jackie Haas

As we enter the season of giving I want to say how grateful I am for the community here. From Kankakee to Gardner to Peotone, collectively, we are a great part of the state of Illinois. Serving as a state representative, I have had the pleasure to see how our community has come together to serve one another, to express their voice, and in more ways than one: Get the job done. It’s been a wonderful thing to be a part of, to lead in, and to represent in our capitol.

This holiday season is no different; it is often where our community shines in giving back to those in need and in finding new ways to contribute to the greater good. I am proud to support a number of those this year to be part of the effort that makes our community so great.

The first is a Thanksgiving Food Drive hosted by Circuit Judge Marlow Jones and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe — something that year after year gives food to those in need. No one should go hungry this holiday given the number of donations already collected.

The second effort is a holiday toy drive which I am proud to sponsor for the third year in a row. In partnership with Toys for Tots, my office is collecting new toys to give to some of the youngest members in our community, so that they can experience the joy of the holiday season no matter their circumstances. Each year the success of this event continues to grow, primarily because of the compassion and generosity of our community, and for that, I want to say thank you.

I am not only grateful for our community back home in the 79th district but also for the meaningful work I do in Springfield — and I am proud to again be elected to continue that work on your behalf. In Springfield, we are turning a corner: We are embarking on a new term with a new leader for the Republican caucus and have a fresh sense of what we can and must accomplish for our state.

I am grateful to have your support, to be your lawmaker and work on behalf of families and businesses throughout our district. To do that, I am looking to the new session with a fresh, optimistic mindset, and I am looking forward to continuing to do the hard work for our district.