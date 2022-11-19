WEBBER: The red wave that wasn't

Alan WebberLocal columnist

As the kids say, “My Bad.” The supposed red tsunami turned out to be a ripple. I’m dismayed with the paltry results. I read the tea leaves wrong but learned a lesson to not put so much emphasis on polls, as well as someone else I will mention later on.

Who knew abortion was such an important issue to half the country. It seems inconceivable abortion is more important than gas prices, inflation, border issues, drug epidemic or selling out to China. And yet, killing babies was right there at the top of primary issues. It’s heartbreaking.

Now that Oz has lost in Pennsylvania, will he go back home to New Jersey? What a pathetic candidate the Republicans put up – somebody should have figured out long ago he couldn’t whip his way out of a wet paper bag. Even his buddy Oprah shunned him.

More implausible though is a man who can’t utter a coherent sentence and rarely came out of his home to campaign would win a major election. I’m not talking about Joe Biden, but John Fetterman. Seriously, the people of Pennsylvania thought a man not recovered from a massive stroke should represent them? Oz was that bad?

Further proving how screwed up voters are in Pennsylvania, they also re-elected a dead man, Tony DeLuca, to the Pennsylvania House. As my grandfather used to say, “if they don’t want him elected, don’t put him on my ticket.” (He was a Democrat, too). Good luck to the people of Pennsylvania – they’re gonna need it.

We found out the most incompetent man in the 2022 election cycle was not even running for office this year. I’m still not talking about Joe Biden, seriously. Has there ever been anyone more incompetent than Bill Gates, the Republican Chairman of the Maricopa County (Ariz.) Board of Supervisors, who extended his ineptitude of counting votes in Arizona’s largest county?

There are 20 million people in Florida where the votes were counted the same day of the election. By contrast, there are 4.5 million people in Maricopa County, Arizona, and as of this past Monday, we have no idea who the new governor is, nor the representative in the Senate. Arizona pulled off similar shenanigans in the 2020 election under Gates. Perhaps it’s time we vote for the Democrat next term.

Speaking of votes, mail-in voting and ballot-harvesting laws have got to be eliminated. Due to COVID, these shenanigan voter policies were unleashed in liberal republics, creating processes that essentially rig elections in favor of Democrats. All they have to do is mail out as many votes as they think they will need to win, as most will come back as Democrat votes. Had these voting gimmicks been repealed, candidates like Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan and John Fetterman in Pennsylvania more than likely would be unemployed.

The biggest loser of the election though was Donald Trump, whose candidates did not fare well in the election, unless Kari Lake and Blake Masters win in Arizona.

My support of Trump was rocked when he mocked Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally, calling him DeSanctimonious. The smear was uncalled for, unsupportive of the Republican Party during an important election, and indicative that Trump is helpless to rein in his ego. People voted more against Trump than with Democrat candidates in many areas.

This does not mean I think Trump is incapable of running this country. Nor will I blame him for the J6 tussle. I believe his policies are sound, and his business acumen is what this country desperately needs. I also believe both Xi and Putin fear him. Trump is as passionate of an American as anyone.

The sad truth is Trump is every bit as thin-skinned as the people with Trump Derangement Syndrome despising him. He acts as an autocrat rather than in the confines of the American system, sort of like Nancy Pelosi. This is not good for the country.

I’m a pragmatist, so disappointedly need to adjust support for upcoming elections, which will be the next “most important election of our lifetime.” This election proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that enough Americans will vote against Trump regardless of who he might be running against.

It’s depressing that one very successful man can create so much negative energy in the country (still not referring to Biden) that folks are willing to elect people like the addlepated Biden, the critically ill Fetterman or the deceased DeLuca, regardless of the ramifications to the rest of the country. I’ll adjust.