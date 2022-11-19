The election wasn't stolen; you lost

Daily Journal Editorial Board

Most of the results are in, and the winners have been declared in the vast majority of races in the midterm elections held on Nov. 8 across the country.

Votes are still being counted, even here in Kankakee County. That’s due to mail-in ballots that are available to voters here and in other states, but that doesn’t mean there’s fraud, as some losers have claimed. You lost.

It’s like telling a child they can’t have more candy or a second dessert. They might cry, but eventually they’ll get over it. Hopefully, the lesson is learned.

We believe there’s no evidence of voter fraud today, especially in Kankakee County.

“I can guarantee they’re 100% accurate,” Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said.

In Kankakee County, Hendrickson said his office received 4,510 applications for mail-in ballots. Of those, 3,978 were returned, and the verification process involves matching the signature on the ballot with the voter’s signature on their voter registration card. If they don’t get a clear match, those ballots are set aside, and a letter is sent to the voter that he or she has to come in to verify the signature.

There were 137 mail-in ballots that were in question because of the signature, which is roughly 3.5%. The voter has two weeks from the date of the election to validate the ballot, which is this coming Tuesday.

“Some have already done that,” Hendrickson said. “If they don’t come in by [Nov.] 22nd, we don’t count those ballots.”

Illinois is one of 27 states that conduct signature verification on mail-in ballots. Arizona is also one of those states, and it’s still counting votes, specifically in Maricopa County, it’s most populous county. It’s taking time to count those ballots, and it also had mechanical breakdowns in 20% of their precincts.

It has become a strategy for election-deniers to act on the routine glitches that always happen in major elections, whether it be mechanical malfunctions, late reporting or swings in the results as batches of ballots arrive, and make it sound like there’s been some sort of corruption.

A good number of those election-deniers, claiming fraud in 2020, lost in the midterms. Those included secretary of state candidates in Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada and Arizona. Voters are becoming more educated on the issue and aren’t buying those absurd claims.

In Illinois, Hendrickson said it would be nearly impossible for someone to steal an election today.

“Too many people work too hard in the elections,” he said. “Elections are held freely and fairly. You’d have to count on a number of people not to say something.”

Hendrickson also said mail-in ballots are here to stay and we’ve become a society of convenience. The idea of voting just on election day is a thing of the past.

“Does that make my job easier that it’s a 40-day window to vote?” he said. “No, but I know what I signed up for. It’s more important to have their voices heard, and that’s OK.”

We agree 100%.